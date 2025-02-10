Frankie Bridge just found the most stylish trench coat for spring - and you can shop it on sale

Frankie Bridge is always influencing me with her chic wardrobe staples, and the latest is a khaki trench coat that will go with everything in my wardrobe for the new season.

With Valentine's Day coming up, the 36-year-old TV star shared her date outfit ideas on her style round-up this week, and I know I'd wear this trench on repeat.

Frankie dressed her trench coat down with leggings and trainers

"If you're being whisked away on a staycation this Valentine's then this look is ideal," she wrote on Instagram. "Super comfy for travelling. Well fitting leggings and a soft knit jumper combo are my fave. Layer over a trench for warmth and throw all of your essentials in this oversized tote."

The coat in question is from Abercrombie & Fitch - my new go-to for quality wardrobe staples. The full-length trench is made from wind and water-resistant nylon fabric and is cut with a regular fit silhouette. It has a cosy interior lining for those colder days, and features a double-breasted collar, side pockets, and an adjustable tie at the waist.

Available in sizes XXS-XL, it retails for £125, but if you sign up to A&F (it's free!) it's £106 - that's 15% off. It also comes in classic caramel.

As well as Frankie's approval, the coat gets only five-star customer reviews, with one writing: "Finally found the perfect trench coat. The sizing and fit are perfect."

While another said: "Such a versatile jacket. Can be easily dressed up or down. It’s a slightly oversized fit but not enough where you need to size down."

Transitional seasons are notoriously tricky to navigate when it comes to our wardrobes, and a trench is a must for easy styling. Lightweight and weather-proof, they'll shield you from the wind and rain while the temperature starts to get warmer - and they look good with pretty much everything.

I love how Frankie paired hers with a cosy knit and comfy leggings, which is always a go-to ensemble when you want to be comfortable without neglecting style.

She wore an H&M oversized mohair-blend jumper with the brands' Softmove leggings (a bargain at £27.99), and adidas Samba trainers.

Her oversized tote bag is from M&S and also has a weather-proof finish. The slouchy, ruched tote is perfect for casual days and just £39.50.

I'd also wear this trench with a pair of vintage-wash straight-leg jeans and a white tee, and it's just big enough to layer a jumper underneath. I'd style it with a midi dress as we move into summer, too.