Frankie Bridge just found the most stylish trench coat for spring - and you can shop it on sale
Frankie's Abercrombie trench is practical and chic

Hollie Brotherton
Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
2 minutes ago
Frankie Bridge is always influencing me with her chic wardrobe staples, and the latest is a khaki trench coat that will go with everything in my wardrobe for the new season.

With Valentine's Day coming up, the 36-year-old TV star shared her date outfit ideas on her style round-up this week, and I know I'd wear this trench on repeat.

Frankie dressed her trench down with leggings and trainers
Frankie dressed her trench coat down with leggings and trainers

"If you're being whisked away on a staycation this Valentine's then this look is ideal," she wrote on Instagram. "Super comfy for travelling. Well fitting leggings and a soft knit jumper combo are my fave. Layer over a trench for warmth and throw all of your essentials in this oversized tote."

The coat in question is from Abercrombie & Fitch - my new go-to for quality wardrobe staples. The full-length trench is made from wind and water-resistant nylon fabric and is cut with a regular fit silhouette. It has a cosy interior lining for those colder days, and features a double-breasted collar, side pockets, and an adjustable tie at the waist.

Available in sizes XXS-XL, it retails for £125, but if you sign up to A&F (it's free!) it's £106 - that's 15% off. It also comes in classic caramel.

As well as Frankie's approval, the coat gets only five-star customer reviews, with one writing: "Finally found the perfect trench coat. The sizing and fit are perfect."

While another said: "Such a versatile jacket. Can be easily dressed up or down. It’s a slightly oversized fit but not enough where you need to size down."

Transitional seasons are notoriously tricky to navigate when it comes to our wardrobes, and a trench is a must for easy styling. Lightweight and weather-proof, they'll shield you from the wind and rain while the temperature starts to get warmer - and they look good with pretty much everything.

I love how Frankie paired hers with a cosy knit and comfy leggings, which is always a go-to ensemble when you want to be comfortable without neglecting style.

She wore an H&M oversized mohair-blend jumper with the brands' Softmove leggings (a bargain at £27.99), and adidas Samba trainers

Her oversized tote bag is from M&S and also has a weather-proof finish. The slouchy, ruched tote is perfect for casual days and just £39.50.

I'd also wear this trench with a pair of vintage-wash straight-leg jeans and a white tee, and it's just big enough to layer a jumper underneath. I'd style it with a midi dress as we move into summer, too.

