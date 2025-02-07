Amanda Holden's 'stunning' dress could pass for designer but it's just £59

Amanda Holden has an impressive skill of making me want every single high street dress she steps out in. Most recently? It's the designer-look midi I spotted her wearing while scrolling on Instagram on Friday.

The 53-year-old Heart Radio presenter shared an Instagram Reel of herself wearing a River Island check print dress, which she compared to Vivienne Westwood, and I'd have to agree.

Amanda posed in the Heart Radio studios wearing the River Island dress

"This dress - look at it - you might think Vivienne Westwood - it's from River Island!" she said. "It's just stunning. I absolutely love it. It's got all of the flattering little tucks and swathes of material so you look super cinched. It's very comfortable, it's non-crease, I've been playing around in it all morning. It's got a nice split to show off a cheeky thigh boot."

The River Island midi is just £59 and available in UK sizes 6-18, although since Amanda mentioned it, it's now trending online and likely to start selling out.

River Island Check Cowl Neck Midi Dress £59 at River Island

Like Amanda said, the ruched side detail and sultry thigh split are so flattering. I love how she's styled it with thigh-high boots, likely adding a longline coat in this cold weather, but it will take you all the way through summer with a change of accessories.

Her leather stiletto boots are from Reiss and sadly currently sold out, but they also have this suede pair in chocolate brown that I think would pair perfectly.

The midi dress looks equally amazing with a pop of colour, like River Island's neon orange strappy sandals. Or you could wear any you already have in your collection, from black to nude.

Tartan and check patterns are synonymous with Vivienne Westwood, and midi dress are particularly a signature look for the label - so I really can see the similarities.

© Vivienne Westwood Vivienne Westwood's sell-out Panther dress

Classically British (just look to Burberry and Christopher Kane), a check print is eternally stylish and can be both casual or office-appropriate depending on the look you're going for. Even the likes of Balmain and Alessandra Rich have championed the style in recent years.

If your budget is higher and you want to go for the real deal, Vivienne Westwood's Sunday Gingham dress is available to shop at MyTheresa for £690.

Vivienne Westwood Sunday Gingham Dress £690 at MyTheresa

Like Amanda's midi, it also has a cowl neckline, although this is more fitted at the top with its corset-inspired bodice. It then falls to a pleated midi skirt, for a piece that's both modern and timeless.