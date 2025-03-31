Dial it up: 10 of the most stylish colourful watches

What colour is on your wrist? Major watch brands are embracing dopamine-inducing hues, for collectors seeking bold, fashion-forward statement pieces.

When it comes to the colour of your watch, nothing makes an impression quite like a vibrant palette. Last year, bold hues were seen pretty much everywhere – whether enamelled on cases or lacquered on dials, set as precious stones along bezels or featured on sporty leather or rubber straps. In 2025, there is a wealth of options available, making it easier than ever to find a timepiece that marries functionality with colour.

The latest crop sees Bvlgari’s Divas’ Dream Watch outfitted with a bright red marquetry dial. Crafted with wood and brilliant-cut diamonds, the style is framed by a rose-gold case and bezel, adorned with a scattering of white diamonds, all complemented by a matching alligator strap. £27,900 at bulgari.com Cartier has also embraced colour by reworking its classic Santos-Dumont - the first men’s wristwatch, introduced in 1904 - with a peacock-blue dial. The model is finished with a matching alligator strap and case-back engraved with the signature of Brazilian aviator Alberto Santos Dumont. £14,900 at Cartier

Tudor’s Black Bay Chrono gets a South Beach flavour with the new Flamingo Blue edition, as worn by brand ambassador and watch collector David Beckham. Decorated with a fabulous turquoise dial, the watch evokes the tropical hues of the flamingo’s natural habitat. £5,020 at C.W.Sellors Van Cleef & Arpels’ Sweet Alhambra collection introduces a blue agate variant. Debuted in 1998, the latest watch combines guilloché yellow gold and blue agate in shimmering clover-shaped motifs trimmed with gold beads, a favourite of both the Princess of Wales and Jack Grealish. £17,000 at Van Cleef & Arpels

Patek Philippe’s Aquanaut Luce 'Rainbow' also joins the high-colour trend.The timepiece features a gradient display of baguette diamonds and multicoloured sapphires along the bezel, set against a crisp white dial. £188,210 at David M Robinson At Audemars Piguet, pink takes centre stage on the watchmaker’s Royal Oak Selfwinding. Crafted entirely in 18-carat pink gold, the timepiece pops with a candy-pink dial that sets it apart within the Royal Oak range. £68,928 at Chrono24

Swiss watchmaker Oris’s ProPilot x Miss Piggy Edition channels a playful spirit with a 1.3in timepiece with a hot-pink dial, a baguette-cut diamond at the 12 o’clock marker and a case-back spy hole that reveals Miss Piggy’s smiling portrait as the lilac-coloured rotator moves. £2,500 at Goldsmiths The Harry Winston Emerald collection is a tribute to the founder’s favourite diamond cut, with an orange hue on its signature octagonal dial, trimmed with diamonds and colourful cabochons. Choose either a double satin strap or Milanese bracelet. £POA at Harry Winston