Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dial it up: 10 of the most stylish colourful watches
Subscribe
Dial it up: 10 of the most stylish colourful watches
Watches
HELLO! LUXE

Dial it up: 10 of the most stylish colourful watches

By: Joshua Hendren
2 minutes ago
Share this:

What colour is on your wrist? Major watch brands are embracing dopamine-inducing hues, for collectors seeking bold, fashion-forward statement pieces.

When it comes to the colour of your watch, nothing makes an impression quite like a vibrant palette. Last year, bold hues were seen pretty much everywhere – whether enamelled on cases or lacquered on dials, set as precious stones along bezels or featured on sporty leather or rubber straps. In 2025, there is a wealth of options available, making it easier than ever to find a timepiece that marries functionality with colour.

Bvlgari watch

The latest crop sees Bvlgari’s Divas’ Dream Watch outfitted with a bright red marquetry dial. Crafted with wood and brilliant-cut diamonds, the style is framed by a rose-gold case and bezel, adorned with a scattering of white diamonds, all complemented by a matching alligator strap.

£27,900 at bulgari.com

Cartier watch

Cartier has also embraced colour by reworking its classic Santos-Dumont - the first men’s wristwatch, introduced in 1904 - with a peacock-blue dial. The model is finished with a matching alligator strap and case-back engraved with the signature of Brazilian aviator Alberto Santos Dumont.

£14,900 at Cartier 

Tudor watch

Tudor’s Black Bay Chrono gets a South Beach flavour with the new Flamingo Blue edition, as worn by brand ambassador and watch collector David Beckham. Decorated with a fabulous turquoise dial, the watch evokes the tropical hues of the flamingo’s natural habitat.

£5,020 at C.W.Sellors

Van Cleef & Arpels

Van Cleef & Arpels’ Sweet Alhambra collection introduces a blue agate variant. Debuted in 1998, the latest watch combines guilloché yellow gold and blue agate in shimmering clover-shaped motifs trimmed with gold beads, a favourite of both the Princess of Wales and Jack Grealish.

£17,000 at Van Cleef & Arpels

Patek watch

Patek Philippe’s Aquanaut Luce 'Rainbow' also joins the high-colour trend.The timepiece features a gradient display of baguette diamonds and multicoloured sapphires along the bezel, set against a crisp white dial.

£188,210 at David M Robinson

Audemars watch

At Audemars Piguet, pink takes centre stage on the watchmaker’s Royal Oak Selfwinding. Crafted entirely in 18-carat pink gold, the timepiece pops with a candy-pink dial that sets it apart within the Royal Oak range.

£68,928 at Chrono24

Oris watch

Swiss watchmaker Oris’s ProPilot x Miss Piggy Edition channels a playful spirit with a 1.3in timepiece with a hot-pink dial, a baguette-cut diamond at the 12 o’clock marker and a case-back spy hole that reveals Miss Piggy’s smiling portrait as the lilac-coloured rotator moves.

£2,500 at Goldsmiths

Harry Winston watch

The Harry Winston Emerald collection is a tribute to the founder’s favourite diamond cut, with an orange hue on its signature octagonal dial, trimmed with diamonds and colourful cabochons. Choose either a double satin strap or Milanese bracelet.

£POA at Harry Winston

Rolex watch

Rolex’s Oyster Perpetual Day Date 36 in burnt orange gets its rich tone courtesy of a dial cut from carnelian, paired with a rich yellow gold case and integrated bracelet.

£78,350 at Rolex

Hermes watch

Hermès Cut Watch Large Model has an interchangeable strap available in myriad hues. Our pick? Vert Criquet, echoing the distinctive tone found across its leather goods collection.

£5,390 at Hermès

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More