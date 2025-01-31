Elegant bracelet watches she wants to unwrap this Valentine's Day

Amid the trending watch styles and technical timepieces, the bracelet watch stands out as the most elegant wrist watch a woman can own. Most often dipped in gold or silver, it’s the watch style favoured by royalty, A-listers and iconic movie stars for that quiet luxury look we all so covet.

The most obvious step between jewellery and watches, bracelet watches resemble their accessory cousin with their metal strap, often linked or as a wrap around bangle. These are the watches you can wear with evening attire or for formal occasions, but slip easily into the everyday as a way to elevate your denim and sneakers.

It’s the watch style Queen Elizabeth II chose to wear on her Coronation Day in the 1950s, with the Jaeger-LeCoultre Calibre 101 being her timepiece of choice.

Chosen for its discreet nature, the watch’s white diamonds complemented the Queen’s regalia and crown without overpowering her ceremonial jewellery.

A gold Rolex bracelet watch was a favourite of Grace Kelly, and Elizabeth Taylor’s serpent-style coiled Bulgari watch is the stuff of legend.

Bring it to the modern, and Victoria Beckham is often spotted in a bracelet watch, with the Rolex Daytona and iconic Patek Phillipe Natulis being among her collection. And proving their worth as an heirloom, Meghan Markle has been seen sporting her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana's, yellow gold Cartier Tank Francaise model.

Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Kylie Jenner wearing Chopard and Rolex bracelet watches have helped to elevate their status among the Gen Z crowd, thus cementing their timeless status.

And it goes without saying that watches are always well received as a gift for big life events, be it an anniversary or a birthday, or an annual celebration including Christmas or Valentine’s Day. With February 14 on the horizon, make her day with one of our handpicked bracelet watches.

Chanel Premiere Edition Originale, £5,400 Ferragamo Double Gancini Jewel Watch, £890 Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas Watch, £14,200 Cartier Baignoire 18-karat Gold Watch, £25,100