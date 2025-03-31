This high-street brand loved by Kate Middleton has dropped a bridal collection with dresses under £150

Iconic British fashion brand Ghost is a firm-favourite in our occasion-wear wardrobe – so when we discovered its latest bridal collection, we were understandably excited.

Just in time for wedding season, the collection features timeless staple pieces that are designed for a forever kind of love, from simple statement dresses to classy matching co-ords perfect for both the bride and bridesmaids. With luxurious fabrics and elegant cuts, it's surprising that these pieces retail for a fraction of the price of traditional bridal outfits.

The brand is also a favourite with The Princess of Wales, who was spotted wearing Ghost outfits on numerous occasions – such as marking her 10th wedding anniversary with The Prince of Wales, and during a surprise appearance on BBC One’s The Big Night In during lockdown.

Kate herself is a lover of recycling outfits, and the beauty of Ghost’s latest drop is that these pieces, whilst perfect for a wedding, are also versatile enough to be worn again in the future. Here’s what we’d pick from the edit…

Style: I've opted for items that are truly perfect for both brides and bridesmaid, and that are timeless enough to ensure that you can rewear for years to come.

Price: I've included the best value items offering discounts on the original RRP.

Sizing: At the time of publishing and in subsequent updates I've included items with the most size options to appeal to the widest number of readers.

1/ 9 Amaia Halter Neck Satin Maxi Dress Ghost Editor's Note This dress is versatile enough to be worn by either the bride or the bridesmaids. In white, it's reminiscent of a vintage-inspired style, but in green it's also perfect for the bridal party. Was £194 now £143.20 2/ 9 Averie Boat Neck Satin Maxi Dress Ghost Editor's Note The simple boat neck style is a classic – and this dress comes in two gorgeous transeasonal colours, buttermilk yellow and this stunning purple.

Was £195 now £156 3/ 9 Winnie Satin Maxi Dress Ghost Editor's Note Planning a beach wedding? This flowing bridal dress might be just what you're looking for. With adjustable spaghetti straps and soft sating material, it creates a beautiful silhouette whether worn with heels or sandals!

Was £195 now £156 4/ 9 Madison Satin Button Through Dress Ghost Editor's Note This perfectly-pink dress is the stuff of bridesmaid dreams. With vintage-inspired nods, such as puffed shoulders and a button-through front, it'll look elegant and timeless in captured wedding photography. Was £159 now £127.20 5/ 9 River V Neck Button Satin Maxi Dress Ghost Editor's Note A timeless option for brides, this look features practical wide straps and a deep v neck style. We particularly love the front vent at the bottom of the dress, which will add movement and shape when the bride dances. Was £179 now £143.20 6/ 9 Alora Crepe Midi Dress Ghost Editor's Note Crafted in crepe and with an A-line skirt, this dress boasts a beautiful shape and even prettier sleeves. Bonus points for it's endlessly wearability post-wedding season! Was £149 now £119.20 7/ 9 Lillie Lace Trim Satin Dress Ghost Editor's Note We simply adore this midi dress in viscose satin, which features delicate cap sleeves and a v neck trimmed with lace detailing. Also available in white blue, peach or ivory, it's certainly suitable for all members of the bridal party. Was £99 now £79.20 8/ 9 Meryl Satin Belted Midi Dress Ghost Editor's Note This satin midi dress is sophisticated and chic - with practical long sleeves and a self-tie belt at the waist. Whilst the ivory shade is perfect for the bride-to-be, the emerald and rose colours are equally gorgeous for bridesmaids. Was £159 now £127.20 9/ 9 Willow Satin Maxi Dress Ghost Editor's Note Simple yet elegant, this scoop neckline look can be dressed up or down depending on your wedding style. The skirt features godets to create effortless extra volume and movement, and we love the idea of styling the dress with sheer gloves. Was £195 now £156

With more than a decade of experience in women's media, I have a strong market knowledge of fashion brands, trends and product. I have scoured the Ghost bridal edit to bring you an expert selection of the most enduring items to invest in for the wedding season.

