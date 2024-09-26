I'm obsessed with Princess Kate's blazer collection - so I've found the most chic high street lookalikes

Once known for her affinity for pretty day dresses, the Princess of Wales has seen a style shift to chic suiting in recent years - and I'm here for it. From trouser suits to contrasting separates, Kate looks amazing in tailored pieces.

Her blazer collection includes brands from Reiss and Zara to Roland Mouret and Really Wild, but with many of her most-worn styles no longer available, I've searched to find the best lookalikes on the high street.

From blazers in bold statement hues to more subtle white bouclé styles, scroll on to shop Princess Kate-worthy blazers to wear during these tricky transitional months.

Princess Kate's Zara red bouclé blazer

The Princess of Wales wore her red Zara blazer in Kent in 2023

Princess Kate sent the Zara website into a tailspin when she stepped out in a red bouclé blazer from the high street brand. She was first pictured wearing the statement piece to the England v Germany Euro semi-finals in summer 2021, then again on a university visit in Copenhagen the following year, and for a third time to meet young people with special needs in Kent in 2023.

Zara released the sell-out style more than once, and while it's no longer available to shop thanks to the Kate effect, Monsoon has just dropped a luxe lookalike. The Rubi blazer is cut with subtle padded shoulders, lapels, and functional pockets, all finished with gold button detail. I'd wear it with straight-leg jeans, but I also love how Kate styled hers with tailored trousers and ballet flats.

Princess Kate's Reiss Larsson neutral blazer

Princess Kate has worn her Reiss Larsson blazer to several royal engagements

The Princess has worn her Reiss Larrson blazer on numerous occasions. First debuted in 2021, she paired it with wide-leg navy trousers and heels at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire. She later wore it with a tailored black trousers to visit a baby bank in London in 2023.

Marks & Spencer's ruched sleeve blazer is one of the brand's most popular styles. Fully lined and made from crepe material in a classic cut, it's so affordable but has all of the makings of a much more expensive piece.

Princess Kate's Roland Mouret burgundy blazer

Princess Kate wore Roland Mouret to mark the World Cup success of the England Wheelchair Rugby League team

Kate was ahead of the game, wearing a Roland Mouret trouser suit in this season's hottest colour - burgundy - to host a rugby reception at Hampton Court Palace in 2023. The tailored blazer had peak lapels, angled flap pockets, and a single button closure. She styled it over a simple white knit, completing the look with matching burgundy heels.

Good American's luxe burgundy blazer comes in a chic slim silhouette and is made from a smooth compression fabric that's designed to sculpt, smooth and define your curves. There are matching cropped straight trousers available if you want to wear the full suit, and I'd also style it with black wide-leg trousers or a tailored skirt.

Princess Kate's Zara white bouclé blazer

© David Davies - PA Images The Princess of Wales wore a Zara blazer at the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final match in Marseille

The Princess of Wales wore another Zara bouclé blazer to cheer on the England rugby team as they took on Fiji in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals last year. She looked beautiful, styling the white jacket with wide-leg trousers, a Chanel handbag, a Cartier watch and her hair worn in her signature loose waves.

Unsurprisingly Kate's high street piece has long since sold out, but H&M just dropped this almost identical jacket and it's currently still available in every size. Like the Zara blazer, the double-breasted piece is made from a textured weave and fastens with gold buttons. Fully-lined, it's just £54.99/$74.99 and reviews say it feels high quality.

Princess Kate's Really Wild heritage blazer

© Chris Jackson Princess Kate wore her Really Wild blazer in the Lake District in Cumbria

A timeless check or houndstooth blazer with skinny jeans and chunky boots is also a go-to look for the princess. She perhaps most famously wore a heritage wool blazer during a visit to the Lake District. Despite dressing down for a day of outdoor activities, she still looked chic in her Really Wild jacket and See By Chloe hiking boots.

I love this check blazer from Mango's new autumn/winter collection and it's reminiscent of several styles worn by Kate. It's perfect new season office attire, or to dress down with a pair of straight-leg jeans and winter boots. It features a relaxed fit and single button fastening, plus two welt pockets.

Princess Kate's Zara cobalt blue blazer

© Max Mumby/Indigo The Princess of Wales wore Zara to attend a SportsAid mental fitness workshop in Marlow in 2023

Kate loves her Zara blazers. She stepped out in a cobalt blue piece in October 2023 - a shade likely chosen to commemorate World Mental Health Day, as she attended a mental fitness workshop in Marlowe to mark the occasion. She styled it with slim-fitting jeans by MOTHER and her trusty Veja trainers.

A blazer in cobalt blue is an easy way add a statement finish to an outfit. From elevating a classic jeans and T-shirt ensemble to teaming with tailored black trousers, you need this double-breasted Karen Millen piece in your new season wardrobe.

Princess Kate's Blazé Milano check blazer

Kate was pictured in a brown checked coat and a feathered hat

Most recently, Princess Kate was spotted wearing a blazer as she drove to Crathie Kirk in Balmoral with Prince William in September. You can just make out her £1,200 Blazé Milano jacket in brown check. Made in Italy, the tailored piece has an 80s feel to it and an incredible, nipped-in waist.

With its accentuated waistline, I think this & Other Stories check blazer is an amazing high street lookalike for Kate's designer piece. Padded shoulders also create an 80s-inspired structured hourglass silhouette, and the brown tweed in a cosy wool blend will be so versatile in your autumn wardrobe.