This viral printed M&S blouse is so Kate Middleton - and it's just £35
Princess Kate printed top© Max Mumby/Indigo

Marks & Spencer's viral printed blouse is so Princess Kate - and it's just £35

The Princess of Wales loves a paisley print

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Hollie Brotherton
Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
37 minutes ago
I've said it before and I'll say it again, Marks & Spencer's autumn/winter collection is the most coveted on the high street this year. 

I got back from a sunny holiday recently and now I'm fully ready to embrace the new season, so I had a browse of the new-in section at M&S and they're still dropping some incredible pieces.

As someone who often writes about the Princess of Wales and her style, scrolling past a beautiful paisley print blouse instantly stopped me in my tracks. 

The royal-worthy M&S blouse features a chic collarless cut with stylish voluminous long sleeves and a button-down front - and I could definitely see Princess Kate wearing it. Made from a cotton blend, it retails for just £35 and is available in UK sizes 6-24, but it's selling out fast.

M&S Cotton Blend Printed Crew Neck Blouse

M&S paisley blouse

Kate, 42, is a fan of the popular print and was most recently spotted wearing a boho paisley dress just a few weeks ago. She wore the Veronica Beard Castella dress in a video update where she spoke about her ongoing battle with cancer.

I love how M&S have styled the blouse with patch pocket flared jeans, western-style boots and a shearling jacket. I could also see Kate wearing it with black or navy tailored trousers, or even a midi skirt.

M&S nailed casual autumn/winter style with this ensemble
The Princess of Wales was previously pictured wearing a striking paisley print blouse by Ralph Lauren in 2021. Visiting London's Victoria and Albert Museum to attend Fabergé in London: Romance to Revolution, she styled the psychedelic piece with high-waisted black tailored trousers and her hair scraped back into a high ponytail.

Princess Kate looked amazing in Ralph Lauren for a royal visit to the V&A© WPA Pool
The mum-of-three also wore a paisley print blouse during a video interview with the charity Future Men back in 2020. The Michael Kors Medallion blouse gives me the same vibes as the M&S piece. Woven with decorative pendants, it featured gathering along the yoke to emphasise the relaxed fit and had subtly puffed sleeves.

M&S customers have confirmed the blouse is worth adding to basket, with one writing: "Stunning blouse, true to size. Will go with so many outfits, perfect with denim. Lovely quality and I love all the little design details. Really good value too."

While another said: "It’s great to find cotton. This is lovely, true to size, not too long and the colour and pattern work well. Absolutely love it."

And another added: "Flattering, pretty blouse. True to size. Dress up or down."

If you're shopping for a paisley print blouse but your budget is a little higher, Rixo has some really lovely ones, like the Jovie Tie-Neck Blouse. Made from a floaty viscose georgette material, it's cut with flattering neck ties and frilled stretch cuffs. 

Princess Kate and Meghan Markle-favourite Veronica Beard also has the Elaine Blouse, which is made from 100% silk. Cut for a relaxed fit, it has a bow at the neckline and comes in the most beautiful autumnal shades.

