Loved Princess Kate's denim midi dress? M&S just dropped a stylish £45 lookalike

The Princess of Wales rarely puts a foot wrong with her outfit choices, and fares just as well with capsule wardrobe pieces as fabulous evening gowns.

Case in point? The Gabriela Hearst Marley dress she wore to meet Sir David Attenborough back in September 2020. The classic denim midi dress wouldn't look out of place in her wardrobe today - or likely in 10 years time - and if you're looking for a similar timeless style, I've found a gorgeous one at M&S.

© Photo: PA Princess Kate and her family met with Sir David Attenborough at Kensington Palace

Browsing the new spring/summer collection, I came across a denim dress that's perfect for the transitional seasons, and it's selling fast - for good reason. The midi is made from 100% cotton, which means its lightweight and breathable.

It's cut in a regular fit with with a figure-skimming shape and a chic panelled front. It also features a stylish square neckline and three-quarter length fluted sleeves for a boho feel.

Retailing for just £45, it's available in UK sizes 6-24 and three different lengths, so you can find the perfect fit. But you'll need to be quick, it's already selling out in some sizes.

It mostly has five-star reviews from customers, with one writing: "Loved the neckline. Lovely flattering fit. Better than expected, very wearable for any occasion, easily accessorised up or down."

While another added: "Love this dress. A very flattering style and true to size. I love a dress and its a nice casual addition to my every day wardrobe."

Kate styled her dress with heeled court shoes for the special occasion, but I'd be more likely to wear mine with knee-high boots, leather sandals, or even a pair of sleek white trainers. M&S also made a case for styling it with elegant ballet flats.

More recently, the royal proved her affinity for denim dresses once again as she was spotted in a surprisingly affordable number from H&M.

The princess gave a rare glimpse into her life as she completed her chemotherapy treatment last year, sharing a personal family video with Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

© Will Warr Kate and William shared intimate moments of the family enjoying the summer holidays

As well as a boho number by Veronica Beard, Kate wore the H&M denim mini dress and styled it with her trusty Veja Esplar Metallic-Trimmed Leather Sneakers.

If you're shopping for a denim midi dress but your budget is a little higher, I love this option from Reiss and it's just dropped in the sale.

The Terra denim dress features a classic shirt style with a collar and button-down front. It also has belt loops so you can cinch in your waist if you want to.