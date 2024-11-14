Remember Princess Kate's chic sweater vest? M&S just dropped a cozy lookalike

Sweater vests have been back on the scene for several years, but nothing cements a trend quite like seeing it championed by the Princess of Wales.

Princess Kate wore a grey sweater vest for a royal engagement in Berkshire last winter, and although they were once considered conservative, it was quite the style departure.

The 42-year-old royal looked cool and chic in the preppy piece, which she wore over a white blouse and paired with matching pleated wide-leg trousers.

The Princess met Ukrainian refugees at a community centre in Bracknell

Kate's Cefinn Janine Sweater Vest is a bit of an investment piece at £140/$220, but Marks & Spencer has just dropped a similar style for a fraction of the price.

The M&S sweater vest has a cable-knit design and is a made from a cozy wool blend. It's cut with a flattering slim fit and neat ribbing at the hem, shoulders and crew neckline. I love the very subtle sequin detail, which will add a bit of sparkle to your outfits over the festive season.

Retailing for just £29.50 (or $51.99 if you're in the US), it's trending online but currently still available in every size from extra small to extra large.

Kate looked elegant and studious styling hers with the shirt and Sezane trousers. She completed the look with pearl earrings by Shyla London and plaid pumps from J.Crew.

It's perfect office attire, but I also love it dressed down with a pair of straight-leg leather trousers à la M&S. Or for the evening I'd style it over a blouse with a mini skirt and knee-high boots.

If you want the real deal, Kate's Cefinn sweater vest is still available to shop and also comes in navy, taupe, green and black. The layering piece is made from a luxe cashmere blend and has a funnel neck to keep you warm during the coldest months.

Or if you're looking for an even more affordable style, New Look has this grey knit sweater vest that's just dropped in the sale for £17.99. The slim fit design features a bouclé texture and ribbed trims.

Kate isn't the only royal who loves a sweater vest. Meghan Markle was also spotted wearing one on multiple occasions at the Invictus Games last year.

© Jordan Pettitt - PA Images Meghan looked stylish in all white at the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany

The Duchess clearly likes to stick to her trusted outfit formulas, pairing a black cashmere piece by J.Crew with black Frame skinny jeans, and a white cable knit style by Ralph Lauren with matching trousers.