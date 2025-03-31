Selena Gomez is the ultimate bombshell in her Sunset Blvd music video, and I’ve found the exact lingerie she wore

Was anyone expecting Selena Gomez’s ultra-eighties, ultra-glam makeover in her already-iconic Sunset Blvd music video? It’s safe to say her bombshell look – complete with bouncy blowdry, retro red lipstick and a variety of starlet-inspired outfits – officially has the internet taking note.

One of the signature looks from the video sees Selena singing her sultry vocals in true pin-up form, wearing an oversized crisp white shirt with her black lace lingerie visible beneath it. It’s giving sexy, empowered Selena, and we’re here for it.

© YouTube The singer donned a black lace bra under her white shirt in her latest music video

And true to form, the star chose to wear a brand that’s all about celebrating women: Scarlett Gasque, the London-based lingerie label that takes inspiration from Hollywood bombshells and burlesque stars such as Rita Hayworth and Josephine Baker.

The perfect choice for Selena’s recent vintage-inspired aesthetic, right?

The singer wore the ultra-elegant Dorothy Bra, which features pretty tulle detailing and a flirty bow accent, as well as a softly-sculpting silhouette – which the brand describes as the 'perfect blend of soft and sultry'.

Since Scarlett Gasque is known for using luxurious fabrics and creating pretty, playful pieces that inspire women to step into their own confidence, we’re not surprised it was the perfect piece for Sunset Blvd, which is one of Selena’s cheekiest songs yet.

“Our first date was on Sunset Blvd, and it’s also the title of our next song together,” Gomez previously said of the special meaning behind the song, which is part of her joint album with fiancé Benny Blanco.

Unsurprisingly, Selenators are now rushing to buy their own piece of the star’s ‘new era’ look, including her flattering bombshell bra. You can even make it a set with the matching thong, made in black lace and mesh and featuring the very same bow details on the hips.

The brand’s designer and founder, Chloé Rogers, has been outspoken about her aims to empower women and celebrate the female form – and in recent years, Selena Gomez has been refreshingly open about her own journey with body confidence.

Last year, she shared an image of her younger self in a bikini, commenting: “Today I realised I will never look like this again,” before posting a more recent swimwear photo, adding: “I’m not perfect but I’m proud to be who I am. Sometimes I forget it’s okay to be me.”

Since Selena has become known for being vulnerable about her own insecurities, her sassy, sexy new music video only feels extra celebratory – no wonder her lingerie choices are inspiring other women to take note.