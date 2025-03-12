Cat Deeley makes a case for the most faithful fashion item for fool's spring

Thank you to Cat Deeley for schooling me in what to wear during this 'fool's spring' weather, the time when the weather lulls you into thinking we're straight into sunny spring days but ultimately, are not. This week is a case in point, with glorious temperatures at the weekend only for the current weekdays to be pretty chilly. And knowing how to dress for fool's spring weather is tricky - but Cat's latest outfit is giving inspiration.

Since it's not quite big jumper weather, nor is it warm enough for a T-shirt, I'm taking a leaf out of Cat's book and embracing my shirts, particularly a denim shirt, which she wore on This Morning. A denim shirt is by all accounts, a wardrobe staple, forever in fashion and forever useful but right now, it really is earning its keep.

© Instagram Cat Deeley's classic fashion formula for spring impressed This Morning viewers

Thicker than a cotton or poplin shirt, a denim shirt provides the warmth we need right now without making us overheat for the moments the sun does make an appearance. Cat's denim shirt is in fact a denim bodysuit from Sandro, which gives a cleaner 'tuck' than a shirt. It's currently half price, at £109.50, and features long sleeves, button fastening and a classic denim shirt collar.

The 48-year-old embraced the double denim trend by wearing her denim shirt with a pair of Donna Ida flared jeans, her go-to shape with a high waist and wide leg - she wore the same tummy-flattering style yesterday in classic blue.

But since many of us, me included, aren't so into a bodysuit I've found some brilliant classic denim shirts on the high street to recreate Cat's look.

SHOP SIMILAR: H&M Soft Denim Shirt © H&M £22.99 at H&M

H&M's Lyocell Blend Denim Shirt is a great match for Cat's, both in terms of colour and fit. Reviews suggest this H&M denim shirt comes up large, so definitely size down to recreate Cat's more fitted look. It has gently dropped shoulders for a relaxed look, and buttons for fastening.

SHOP SIMILAR: New Look Lightweight Denim Shirt © New Look £22.99 at New Look

I'd move this New Look lightweight denim shirt to basket, as it's a classic mid-blue wash with tortoiseshell buttons, a soft fabric and patch pockets. It's available in sizes 6 - 16 as well as a lighter stonewash and black.

SHOP SIMILAR: Levi's Teodora Denim Shirt £75 at John Lewis

Or go for a timeless Levi's denim shirt, which will be a wardrobe essential for years to come. The Teodora shirt has a structured collar and long sleeves, plus button fastening. I love the colour, true blue, too. Shoppers say it's a true fit, so go for your usual size or the next size up if you want the fit to be more oversized.