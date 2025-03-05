Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amanda Holden's crop top and skirt is giving Carrie Bradshaw - and we've got her outfit details
Amanda Holden Green Top© Instagram

Amanda Holden's crop top and skirt is giving Carrie Bradshaw - and I've got her outfit details

Amanda's latest look is giving Sex and The City vibes

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
Amanda Holden is fast becoming one of the snappiest dressers on Instagram. She somehow makes a simple skirt and shirt outfit lustworthy - just see her latest outfit and you'll see what I mean.

Giving major Carrie Bradshaw vibes, I stopped in my Instagram scrolling tracks when I spotted Amanda's latest outfit post.

Amanda Holden wearing black skirt and striped shirt© Instagram
Amanda lives out her Carrie Bradshaw fantasies in Odd Muse layered skirt - so chic

The 53-year-old Heart Radio presenter shared an Instagram Reel of herself wearing a black layered maxi skirt from Odd Muse with a striped shirt, which she'd tied at the waist to create a sweet crop top.

"This fabulous skirt," Amanda mused. "It's nice and heavy. It’s from Odd Muse. Layers and layers of fabric, just gorgeous. And this top is from Essential Antwerp. I’ve tied it up a a little bit tighter because I don’t like oversized and poofy. Very Carrie Bradshaw-esque, I was a huge fan of Sex And The City. I feel like spring has sprung, so finally I can start wearing some outfits that show the tiniest bit of cheese," she said, as she grabbed her stomach.

EXACT MATCH: Odd Muse The Ultimate Muse Layered Maxi Skirt

Odd Muse The Ultimate Muse Layered Maxi Skirt© Odd Muse

The Odd Muse skirt is just £115 and available in UK sizes XXS - 3XL. Like Amanda mentioned, it is a multi-layered design to give extra volume to a seemingly simple maxi skirt. I love how she styled it with a simple shirt, or you could swap her blouse for a classic T-shirt or come evening, go for something slinkier like a silk camisole or corset top.

Amanda added a pair of white pointed heels, which I love for spring. I can't pinpoint Amanda's exact shoes but this ASOS pair for £24 are similar, with a kitten heel, strap detailing and pointed toe.

Her blouse, from Essential Antwerp, is priced at £145 and has wrap detailing, but you can find similar blue and white striped blouses at M&S for £25 and Boden, £60. Amanda's fans loved the look, calling it "beautiful" and lusting after the maxi skirt in their Instagram comments.

Amanda Holden Green Knitted Top© Instagram
Amanda's green top and skirt combo is transitional dressing at its finest

Earlier in the week, Amanda shopped the same high street stores with another black skirt and top outfit. Posting on Instagram, Amanda revealed she was wearing a black mini skirt from, also from Odd Muse, and a green pussy bow knitted top from Essential Antwerp

