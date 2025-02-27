Cat Deeley looks unreal in sexy red trouser suit - and it's from Zara

Cat Deeley is fast becoming synonymous with a red trouser suit, and I'm not mad about it. From Reiss to Mango, the This Morning star has stepped out to host the show wearing one multiple times, and always looks incredible.

The statement hue is so flattering with all hair colours and skin tones, and is a welcome antithesis to drab February dressing.

Cat was glowing in her Zara suit

Cat's latest two-piece is a belted waistcoat and matching flared trousers from Zara, and you can still shop the look in most sizes.

The Zara waistcoat features subtle shoulder pads and mock welt pockets on the front, plus a self-tie belt in the same fabric - although in classic Cat style, she appears to have swapped this for her own black leather waist belt.

The trousers have a mid-rise waist, side pockets, smart creases down the front, and a flared finish. They fasten with a zip fly, button and metal hook.

Retailing for £69.99 and £39.99, it's an affordable high street co-ord, and selling fast.

Luckily, Mango has just dropped a similar style and I think I might like it even more. The button-down waistcoat is fitted, while the trousers have a cool wide-leg cut.

Available in an inclusive range of sizes, from XXS-4XL, they retail for £45.99 and £49.99. They also come in black if you're going more chic than statement.

I love a trouser suit styled with a pair of pointed stiletto heels, and Cat completed her look with a slingback pair in black from Russell & Bromley. I think it would also look amazing dressed down with white trainers or even chunky loafers.

Thursday's show was so good for style inspiration, as the fashion team played high end vs high street, and Cat gave a standing ovation to a polka dot midi dress that's a stunning lookalike for Self-Portrait's polka-dot taffetta corset dress.

The dipped-waist bubble hem dress is from Abercrombie and costs £100, while Princess Kate-favourite Self-Portrait will set you back £475.

A beautiful piece for events this spring/summer (I think it would look amazing at the likes of Wimbledon), the Abercrombie version comes in sizes XXS-XXL and three different lengths.

Both Cat Deeley and the Princess of Wales have been spotted in polka dot dresses on multiple occasions, with Cat wearing a Sosandar midi recently and Kate wearing several dresses by Alessandra Rich to the likes of Royal Ascot and other public engagements.