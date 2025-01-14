The high-end hold luggage & chic carry-ons loved by the A-list

Whether you're hotfooting it to a sun-soaked destination or making your way to the mountains for your annual ski holiday, one thing that makes the journey so much sweeter is a seriously chic luggage set.
Retire your former suitcase in favour of stylish carry-on bags, high-end hold baggage and ultra cool oversized luggage.
From the luggage brand loved by Victoria Beckham to the weekend travel bag toted by Taylor Swift, choose from these luxurious options for your 2025 getaway.
Goyard
Victoria Beckham has been spotted carrying Goyard's tote bag, but we'd go all out with the sleek oversized luggage.
Satolas GM Rolling Suitcase, £POA, visit goyard.com
Brics
Amal Clooney uses the Italian brand's handcrafted leather luggage for travelling between her homes in Lake Como and London.