The high-end hold luggage & chic carry-ons loved by the A-list

Whether you're hotfooting it to a sun-soaked destination or making your way to the mountains for your annual ski holiday, one thing that makes the journey so much sweeter is a seriously chic luggage set.

Retire your former suitcase in favour of stylish carry-on bags, high-end hold baggage and ultra cool oversized luggage.

From the luggage brand loved by Victoria Beckham to the weekend travel bag toted by Taylor Swift, choose from these luxurious options for your 2025 getaway.

Goyard Victoria Beckham has been spotted carrying Goyard's tote bag, but we'd go all out with the sleek oversized luggage. Satolas GM Rolling Suitcase, £POA, visit goyard.com Brics Amal Clooney uses the Italian brand's handcrafted leather luggage for travelling between her homes in Lake Como and London. Cabin Trolley Bellagio, £520, visit brics.it





Louis Vutton Taylor Swift packed this oversized holdall, which can hold up to a week's worth of clothes, for a romantic getaway with Travis Kelce. Keepall Bandoulière 55, £2,050, visit louisvuitton.com Rimowa Lightweight yet durable, Rimowa is the luggage of choice for the jet-setting Kardashians and actress Zendaya. Original Cabin, £1,070, visit rimowa.com





Béis As stylish as its founder, actress Shay Mitchell - who launched the brand in 2018 - Béis luggage is both functional and fabulous. The Carry-On Roller, £244, visit beistravel.com Gucci Duffle bags have enjoyed a makeover courtesy of Gucci, with actress Julianne Moore toting the label's holdall at the Venice Film Festival. Gucci Savoy Large Duffle Bag, £2,080, visit farfetch.com





Away A-listers from Margot Robbie to Serena Williams have been spotted with Away's chic luggage, created with an ultra-organised interior. The Bigger Carry On, £275, visit awaytravel.com Tumi Made from recycled materials, Zoe Kravitz's Tumi suitcase is the luggage of choice for sustainably-minded travellers. International Expandable Carry-On 55 cm, £630, visit selfridges.com



