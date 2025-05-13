Wedges are the only heels to wear in 2025, and this is my go-to brand for all-day-wear

You can thank 2025’s boho comeback for the great wedge renaissance of 2025, making us comfy fashion girls rejoice in our droves. Thanks to a return to ethereal silhouettes and laidback, easy styling, the wedge heel is officially the shoe silhouette of the season - just ask Sienna Miller, Katie Holmes or of course, the Princess of Wales, who has long been an advocate for the espadrille heel.

But not all wedges are made equal, let me tell you. For some of us, the thought of wearing any heel higher than a platform trainer has us running for the hills and reaching for the blister plasters - but fear no longer, ladies. Enter: the FitFlop PLATFFORMS collection, which officially nails the balance between comfort and cool (in my humble opinion).

Wedge are making a comeback for 2025

In particular, it’s the brand’s PLATFFORMS Espadrille Metallic-Leather Fisherman Wedge Sandals that I’ve fallen hard for. Thanks to those ultra-cushiony soles that FitFlop is famous for, they feel like a supportive trainer rather than a heeled sandal - so they’ve officially become my go-to shoe choice for weddings and other all-day summer events.

Here’s the science-y bit. All FitFlop shoes are ergonomically engineered to improve alignment and help you walk and stand more comfortably, but what’s extra special about the PLATFFORMS collection is its ‘CushX’ technology - which uses a light-as-air EVA footbed to give the feel of a trainer alongside the structure and height of a wedge heel. Genius.

And if you’re someone that suffers with burning toes after a day wearing heels, these are just the ticket - since the forefoot section of the sandal is totally cushioned for extra comfort. I’m serious, you could walk in these all day. FitFlop claims they could possibly be the world’s most comfortable high heels, and I’m inclined to agree.

I’ll be teaming my new fisherman sandals with floaty bohemian midi dresses all summer long, and I’ve got my eye on the brand’s Leather/Cork Heeled Ankle Strap sandals, too, which are giving me serious Sienna Miller vibes. Even the brand’s ultra-cool collaboration with fashion house Roksanda has had the CushX treatment - these statement Leather/Shearling Heeled Ankle-Tie Sandals are fashion collector-worthy and like wearing literal clouds. Win-win.

Even better, you can score 15% off the entire collection with the discount code SHARE15. Happy feet here we come…

