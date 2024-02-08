M&S just dropped the most amazing lookalikes for the trending Miu Miu kitten heels - so I had to try them on

From Mary Janes to ballet flats, we've been inundated with a divisive shoe resurgence, so of course the 00s kitten heel is also back with a vengeance.

Mixing the sex appeal of a stiletto with the comfort of a flatter shoe and adding instant polish to any outfit, a low sling-back is just the style I need in my wardrobe as we move into spring.

The kitten heel was seen all over the SS24 runways, from Prada to Gucci and Valentino, and I've had my eyes on a £920 Miu Miu pair for weeks now. They're not exactly what you'd call purse-friendly, but I can always count on Marks & Spencer for a bargain designer lookalike and once again they've delivered.

M&S has been dropping some amazing pieces recently, and the latest had me frantically making my way to store to see if they were too good to be true.

Designed in the same slingback style with buckle embellishments and a sophisticated pointed toe silhouette, the high street kitten heels are so similar but retail for just £45 (or $79.99 in the US). They even have the exact same heel height (5.5cm FYI). Seeing them in person, they're just slightly more patent than the designer pair, with one less strap.

© @holliebrotherton I went into store to try on the M&S kitten heels

Trying them on, I was sceptical they could be anything close to comfortable, but was proven wrong. They fit like a dream, in part thanks to the adjustable buckles, and after traipsing around the changing rooms wearing them with multiple outfits, I'm pretty confident I could walk in them for hours.

They're made from real leather (impressive considering the price) and feature the brand's signature Insolia technology, which redistributes your weight away from the balls of your feet for ultimate comfort. They're available in UK sizes 3-8 and even come in half sizes. I'm usually between a five and a six and found the five fit perfectly.

Shoppers are loving them too, with one writing: "Lovely fit and a designer look. Bought them in black too. Wish they did them in brown as I'd buy those as well!"

While another review said: "Fabulous and sexy, a very good pair for the price. Wear with anything, skirts, dresses and jeans, not just for evenings. With a short kitten heel it's easy to get about."

And another added: "Bought in black patent. Wore with different outfits on a cruise. Versatile and comfortable. Look stylish with trousers and dresses. They have a great kitten heel and the shape elongates the leg."

The styling options really are endless as I'd wear them with a pair of tailored trousers or a midi skirt to the office, styled with a mini skirt for a date night or with ankle-grazing straight-leg jeans for more casual occasions.

© Edward Berthelot Caroline Daur wears the designer kitten heels at Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris

Caroline Daur wore the Miu Miu pair with a shearling coat and skirt in October, proving they can be worn throughout the winter months, and of course they're ideal for summer too.

Emily Ratajkowski wears the Miu Miu kitten heels to speak at a Kérastase event

Emily Ratajkowski also stepped out in the viral shoes last year, looking suitably Parisian wearing them with an LBD and a long sheer scarlet neck scarf. She was speaking at a Kérastase Paris’s Power Talks event at the Palais de Tokyo, proving they're totally suitable for when you mean business.

Kendall Jenner wears kitten heels out in New York

For a more casual ensemble, Kendall Jenner has shown how a kitten heel can perfectly dress up a simple off-duty outfit, wearing a pair with cropped straight-leg jeans and a white shirt. We love.