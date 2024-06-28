9 best comfortable wedge sandals for women: From Princess Kate’s go-to espadrilles to 70s platforms

Wedge sandals are a summer staple for many, from espadrilles loved by the Princess of Wales to sleek, 90s inspired wedged shoe. Wedge sandal stans love them for being a comfortable shoe option, offering both height with a heel but a little more stability than their strappy sisters. And thanks to the star-studded front row at Chloé’s LFW show earlier this year, the stacked 70s wedge is what we'll all be wearing this season.

Are wedge sandals in style?

Far from being the safe shoe option, wedge heel sandals are seriously on trend. If you'd relegated them to the back of your wardrobe, take this as your notice to pull them out from the ether and pop on a pair as it’s time to fall back in love with them - they’re all over the high street, Instagram, on celebs and royals alike.

Plus, you can choose the heel height to suit your needs with a low heel being ideal for those less steady on their feet. Many come with buckles, straps or lace-up and open-toe and closed toe wedge shoes available.

Royals wearing wedge sandals

You don't need me to tell you how the wedge espadrille is the (unofficial) royal shoe. Kate is a long-time fan, often wearing the Castaner espadrille to royal engagements. Lady Amelia Windsor and Meghan Markle also wear them, as they're a more practical choice than a thinner heel - wedges won't fall prey to getting stuck, meaning the royals can avoid any embarrassing fashion mishaps.

Princess Kate wearing her go-to Castaner wedge sandals

The royals tend to wear their wedge heels with summer dresses, mainly shirt dresses or floral patterns.

How to style wedge sandals now

To embrace the wedge trend of the moment, make like Sienna and her fellow FROW-ers and head for a stacked, 70s style boho wedge. Nothing looks cooler with a jeans and a tee, or a floaty summer dress.

Sienna Miller showcasing the 70s boho wedge shoe at Paris Fashion Week

Or keep it classic with an espadrille wedge sandal, the perfect pairing with shorts, smock dresses and well, any summer dress.

Treat a wedge shoe as you would your summer strappy heels, but a comfier option if you're going to be on your feet all day at a wedding, the races or even a festival.

They can be sleek and modern, like Khaite's Marion sandal and the St Agni Leather Wedge; chunky and clunky as seen at Jimmy Choo and Gucci, and every other style inbetween. The most popular styles at this time of year are espadrille, but don't sleep on the leather designs - they're just as wearable.There’s plenty of open-toe styles, along with closed-toe, singular strapped and ankle-lace up styles too. This is the shoe to see you through summer…

How I chose the best wedge sandals

Style: As well as classic wedge sandal styles, the edit includes more trend-led designs and royal favourite espadrille wedges too.

Where possible, I've taken reviews into consideration to highlight the most comfortable buys. Sizing: As well as standard sizing, you'll find wide fit and narrow fit sandals within this edit.

1/ 9 Dune Keylas Embellished Raffia Wedge Editor's Note: Perfect for summer weddings and special occasions, the Dune Keyla has a raffia wedge and has been designed with embellished cross over straps for a dressier look. This is a pair to keep for those summer events when you're looking for a comfortable shoe with height. The ankle strap will help make sure your foot feels supported.



2/ 9 fitflop Eloise Espadrille Leather Back-Strap Wedge Sandals © fitflop Editor's Note: You can always count on fitflop to serve the comfort factor! These feature the brand's supercushioned triple-density Microwobbleboard™ tech inside a firmer shell for stability and are said to be easier to walk in than your average wedges.

3/ 9 New Look Tan Leather-Look Espadrille Wedge Sandal Editor's Note: New Look's espadrille sandals err on the boho side, with tan leather look straps and an espadrille heel measuring 3.3inches. For extra comfort, they have a cushioned insole and extra measure across the insole, joint and instep to accommodate a wider foot.



4/ 9 Boohoo Wide Fit Wedges © Boohoo Editor's Note: For a sleek, minimalist look, these Boohoo wedges are spot on. Thanks to the wide-fit style, these will be super comfortable and they're not too high. Wear with crochet dresses, linen trousers or your summer co-ord.

5/ 9 M&S Canvas Buckle Wedge Espadrilles Editor's Note: M&S' black raffia espadrilles are a refreshing version of the standard beige colour. Created from canvas material, they have a high wedge heel finished with a neat buckle fastening, and have a cool frayed straps. One happy shopper wrote: "These wedges are very comfortable, I have a wide foot and the width was good. The heel height is great and the material soft. Great wedges."

6/ 9 John Lewis Lloret Suede Espadrille Sandals Editor's Note: For a more affordable of Kate's Castaner wedges, John Lewis has plenty of options, including this suedette pair with a closed toe. Featuring an ankle strap rather than lace-up, these are also available in pink and black colourways. One happy shopper wrote: "I like that they fasten with a buckle as the ones you tie up come loose. These are soft and a comfortable height heel for every day as well as occasion."

7/ 9 Office Marmalade Ankle Tie Espadrille Wedge Heels £40 at Office Editor's Note: Another great option for a pair of comfy wedge sandals like Princess Kate's is this design from Office. With lace-up fastenings and a closed-toe, they're giving royal summer shoe.

8/ 9 ASOS DESIGN Talent Premium Leather Cross Strap Wedges £85 at Asos Editor's Note: How cool are these ASOS wedges, full of the 70s boho vibes everyone's wearing this summer? Wear with wide leg jeans or barrel leg trousers.