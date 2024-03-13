Skip to main contentSkip to footer
11 best ballet flats for women 2024: From Chanel to Miu Miu, Zara, Mango & MORE
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

11 ballet flats that will look chic with everything this spring

Elevate your outfits with a pair of ballet flats

8 minutes ago
ballet flats
Hollie Brotherton
Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
Share this:

Last year, ballet flats were declared officially back, and now its hard to imagine our wardrobes or our Instagram feeds without them.

Like the resurgence of many other Y2K trends, I was instantly transported back to my teenage years and initially sceptical, but with their comfort, elegance and versatility, what's not to love?

Of course, Chanel’s iconic two-tone pair has been around since the 1950s, but if you too still associate them with the unstylish era of wearing X and a waist belt with literally everything, just take a look at Miu Miu’s super cute logo-jacquard strap ballet flats or the beautiful satin styles by The Row.

Most recently, mesh ballet flats have dominated with the street style set. Seen on the likes of Alexa Chung and Jennifer Lawrence, I've since spotted lookalikes all over the high street, from Reformation to River Island

Whether you're yet to rejoin team ballet flats, you want to add to your collection, or you're trying a pair for the first time (looking at you, Gen Z), I've found all of the chicest pairs to shop now.

The best ballet flats at a glance

  • The black ballet flats: M&S Leather Bow Ballet Pumps, £39.50 / $39.99
  • The silver ballet flats: Reformation Bethany Ballet Flats, £268 / $268
  • The neutral ballet flats: H&M Ballet Pumps, £18.99
  • The Mary Jane ballet flats: & Other Stories Crystal-Embellished Ballet Flats, £120
  • The rhinestone ballet flats: Mango Rhinestone Ballerinas, £49.99 / $79.99
  • The mesh ballet flats: River Island Studded Mary Jane Ballet Pumps, £35 / $65
  • The Chanel-style ballet flats: New Look Leather-Look Quilted Ballerina Pumps, £17.99

Celebrities and royals wearing ballet flats

The Duchess of Sussex wears Chanel ballet flats at the 2022 Invictus Games in the Netherlands
The Duchess of Sussex wears Chanel ballet flats at the 2022 Invictus Games in the Netherlands

From Aquazzura to Chanel and Everlane to Zara, Meghan Markle loves her ballet flats. She's been spotted in every style from two-tone with rounded toes to pointed slingbacks.

Alexa Chung wears Miu Miu at the SS23 show in Paris
Alexa Chung wears Miu Miu at the SS23 show in Paris

Alexa Chung demonstrates how to style ballet flats with a mini dress, looking so chic in her Miu Miu pumps and an oversized leather blazer.

street style ballet flats
Marlies-Pia Pfeiffhofer pairs her Miu Miu ballet flats with white jeans and a tailored blazer

While model Marlies Pia Pfeifhofer dresses down the same pair to perfection, wearing the Miu Miu ballet flats with white straight-leg jeans and a black tailored blazer.

How I chose the best ballet flats

  • Style: There are so many different styles of ballet flats trending right now. From mesh to rhinestone-embellished and metallic silver to classic black, I've included them all in this edit.
  • Price: Whether you're looking to spend less than £20 or upwards of £200, there's something to suit every budget.
  • Brands: I've only included brands loved and trusted by the HELLO! shopping team. Many of these pairs also come with top reviews, and they're all fashion editor-approved.

  • M&S Leather Bow Ballet Pumps

    M&S ballet flats

    M&S Ballet Flats

    Sizes available: UK 3-8

    Colours available: Black, Pale Blush, Navy

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60

    Returns: Free within 35 days

    Marks & Spencer's sleek black leather ballet flats are so popular thanks to their Insolia Flex technology, which ensures your feet are correctly placed for ultimate comfort. The affordable pair comes in at less than £40 and is even available in half sizes so you can find the perfect fit.

  • & Other Stories Crystal-Embellished Ballet Flats

    & Other Stories ballet flats

    & Other Stories Ballet Flats

    Sizes available: EUR 36-41

    Colours available: Powder pink

    Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    Add some sparkle to your outfits with these very chic crystal-embellished Mary Jane ballet flats from & Other Stories. Made from glossy powder pink satin, they're topped with cascading faux pearls and shimmering crystals.

  • Mango Rhinestone Ballerinas

    Mango ballet flats

    Mango Ballet Flats

    Sizes available: UK 2-9

    Colours available: Black, Nude

    Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    Choosing my favourite pair from Mango was not easy. Since last year I'd say they've had one of the best collections of ballet flats on the high street, and you'll find every kind of style from mesh to classics. I love this rhinestone pair, which is available in both black and nude.

  • New Look Leather-Look Quilted Ballerina Pumps

    New Look ballet flats

    New Look Ballet Flats

    Sizes available: UK 3-6

    Colours available: Truffle Cream, Black

    Shipping: £2.99 for Standard Delivery or free on orders over £50

    Returns: £1.99 within 28 days

    Channel Meghan Markle in this Chanel-style two-tone pair. Just £17 at New Look, they're a fraction of the price of their designer lookalikes and reviews say they look and feel expensive.

  • Charles & Keith Patent Ankle-Strap Ballet Flats

    Charles & Keith ballet flats

    Charles & Keith Ballet Flats

    Sizes available: UK 2-9

    Colours available: Black, White, Burgundy, Denim

    Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    Charles & Keith's trending ballet flats have buckled ankle straps for a city-chic vibe. They feature a low block heel for a little height and a glam patent finish.

  • Reformation Bethany Ballet Flats

    Reformation silver ballet flats

    Reformation Ballet Flats

    Sizes available: UK 3-9

    Colours available: Silver, Black, Black Mesh, Black with Rhinestones, Black Velvet, Chestnut Leather

    Shipping: £6 Standard Delivery or free over £100

    Returns: £6 within 30 days

    From metallics to rhinestones to mesh, Reformation's bestselling Bethany ballet flats come in a variation to suit every style. Made from soft leather, each one also features the same rounded toe and buckled strap.

  • Everlane The Italian Leather Day Ballet Flat

    Everlane Ballet flats

    Everlane Ballet Flats

    Sizes available: UK 5-11

    Colours available: Pale Pink, Black, Toasted Almond, Blush Tan, Canvas

    Shipping: £5 Standard Delivery

    Returns: £8 within 45 days

    Meghan Markle favourite Everlane does real Italian leather ballet flats in a whole range of shades. They feature a comfortable cushioned insole and an outsole made of low impact, recycled leather.

  • River Island Studded Mary Jane Ballet Pumps

    River Island ballet flats

    River Island Ballet Flats

    Sizes available: UK 2-9

    Colours available: Black, Beige

    Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    River Island's lookalikes for Alaia’s cult-favourite fishnet ballet flats come in both black and beige with the signature strap. Don't wait around, the party-ready pair is selling out fast.

  • H&M Ballet Pumps

    H&M ballet flats

    H&M Ballet Flats

    Sizes available: UK 2-9

    Colours available: Beige, Black, Silver

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    H&M's bargain ballet flats are less than £20 and reviews say they're so comfortable. Made from soft faux leather, they're satin-lined, and have a decorative bow at the front.

  • ASOS DESIGN Legacy Studded Ballet Flats

    ASOS ballet flats

    ASOS Ballet Flats

    Sizes available: UK 2-9

    Colours available: Black

    Shipping: Free Standard Delivery

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    These studded ballet flats from ASOS feature statement straps and would look amazing with straight-leg jeans and dresses alike. They're fully adjustable and have pin-buckle fastenings.

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more