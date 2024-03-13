11 ballet flats that will look chic with everything this spring

Last year, ballet flats were declared officially back, and now its hard to imagine our wardrobes or our Instagram feeds without them.

Like the resurgence of many other Y2K trends, I was instantly transported back to my teenage years and initially sceptical, but with their comfort, elegance and versatility, what's not to love?

Of course, Chanel’s iconic two-tone pair has been around since the 1950s, but if you too still associate them with the unstylish era of wearing X and a waist belt with literally everything, just take a look at Miu Miu’s super cute logo-jacquard strap ballet flats or the beautiful satin styles by The Row.

Most recently, mesh ballet flats have dominated with the street style set. Seen on the likes of Alexa Chung and Jennifer Lawrence, I've since spotted lookalikes all over the high street, from Reformation to River Island.

Whether you're yet to rejoin team ballet flats, you want to add to your collection, or you're trying a pair for the first time (looking at you, Gen Z), I've found all of the chicest pairs to shop now.

The best ballet flats at a glance The black ballet flats: M&S Leather Bow Ballet Pumps, £39.50

The silver ballet flats: Reformation Bethany Ballet Flats, £268

The neutral ballet flats: H&M Ballet Pumps, £18.99

The Mary Jane ballet flats: & Other Stories Crystal-Embellished Ballet Flats, £120

The rhinestone ballet flats: Mango Rhinestone Ballerinas, £49.99

The mesh ballet flats: River Island Studded Mary Jane Ballet Pumps, £35

The Chanel-style ballet flats: New Look Leather-Look Quilted Ballerina Pumps, £17.99

Celebrities and royals wearing ballet flats

The Duchess of Sussex wears Chanel ballet flats at the 2022 Invictus Games in the Netherlands

From Aquazzura to Chanel and Everlane to Zara, Meghan Markle loves her ballet flats. She's been spotted in every style from two-tone with rounded toes to pointed slingbacks.

Alexa Chung wears Miu Miu at the SS23 show in Paris

Alexa Chung demonstrates how to style ballet flats with a mini dress, looking so chic in her Miu Miu pumps and an oversized leather blazer.

Marlies-Pia Pfeiffhofer pairs her Miu Miu ballet flats with white jeans and a tailored blazer

While model Marlies Pia Pfeifhofer dresses down the same pair to perfection, wearing the Miu Miu ballet flats with white straight-leg jeans and a black tailored blazer.

How I chose the best ballet flats