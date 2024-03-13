11 ballet flats that will look chic with everything this spring

Most recently, mesh ballet flats have dominated with the street style set. Seen on the likes of Alexa Chung and Jennifer Lawrence, I've since spotted lookalikes all over the high street, from Reformation to River Island.
Whether you're yet to rejoin team ballet flats, you want to add to your collection, or you're trying a pair for the first time (looking at you, Gen Z), I've found all of the chicest pairs to shop now.
The best ballet flats at a glance
The black ballet flats: M&S Leather Bow Ballet Pumps, £39.50 / $39.99
The neutral ballet flats: H&M Ballet Pumps, £18.99
The Mary Jane ballet flats: & Other Stories Crystal-Embellished Ballet Flats, £120
The rhinestone ballet flats: Mango Rhinestone Ballerinas,£49.99 / $79.99
The mesh ballet flats: River Island Studded Mary Jane Ballet Pumps, £35 / $65
The Chanel-style ballet flats: New Look Leather-Look Quilted Ballerina Pumps, £17.99
Celebrities and royals wearing ballet flats
From Aquazzura to Chanel and Everlane to Zara, Meghan Markle loves her ballet flats. She's been spotted in every style from two-tone with rounded toes to pointed slingbacks.
Alexa Chung demonstrates how to style ballet flats with a mini dress, looking so chic in her Miu Miu pumps and an oversized leather blazer.
While model Marlies Pia Pfeifhofer dresses down the same pair to perfection, wearing the Miu Miu ballet flats with white straight-leg jeans and a black tailored blazer.
How I chose the best ballet flats
Style: There are so many different styles of ballet flats trending right now. From mesh to rhinestone-embellished and metallic silver to classic black, I've included them all in this edit.
Price: Whether you're looking to spend less than £20 or upwards of £200, there's something to suit every budget.
Brands: I've only included brands loved and trusted by the HELLO! shopping team. Many of these pairs also come with top reviews, and they're all fashion editor-approved.
M&S Leather Bow Ballet Pumps
M&S Ballet Flats
Sizes available: UK 3-8
Colours available: Black, Pale Blush, Navy
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60
Returns: Free within 35 days
Marks & Spencer's sleek black leather ballet flats are so popular thanks to their Insolia Flex technology, which ensures your feet are correctly placed for ultimate comfort. The affordable pair comes in at less than £40 and is even available in half sizes so you can find the perfect fit.
& Other Stories Crystal-Embellished Ballet Flats
& Other Stories Ballet Flats
Sizes available: EUR 36-41
Colours available: Powder pink
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80
Returns: Free within 30 days
Add some sparkle to your outfits with these very chic crystal-embellished Mary Jane ballet flats from & Other Stories. Made from glossy powder pink satin, they're topped with cascading faux pearls and shimmering crystals.
Mango Rhinestone Ballerinas
Mango Ballet Flats
Sizes available: UK 2-9
Colours available: Black, Nude
Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30
Returns: Free within 30 days
Choosing my favourite pair from Mango was not easy. Since last year I'd say they've had one of the best collections of ballet flats on the high street, and you'll find every kind of style from mesh to classics. I love this rhinestone pair, which is available in both black and nude.
New Look Leather-Look Quilted Ballerina Pumps
New Look Ballet Flats
Sizes available: UK 3-6
Colours available: Truffle Cream, Black
Shipping: £2.99 for Standard Delivery or free on orders over £50
Returns: £1.99 within 28 days
Channel Meghan Markle in this Chanel-style two-tone pair. Just £17 at New Look, they're a fraction of the price of their designer lookalikes and reviews say they look and feel expensive.
Charles & Keith Patent Ankle-Strap Ballet Flats
Charles & Keith Ballet Flats
Sizes available: UK 2-9
Colours available: Black, White, Burgundy, Denim
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50
Returns: Free within 28 days
Charles & Keith's trending ballet flats have buckled ankle straps for a city-chic vibe. They feature a low block heel for a little height and a glam patent finish.
Reformation Bethany Ballet Flats
Reformation Ballet Flats
Sizes available: UK 3-9
Colours available: Silver,Black, Black Mesh, Black with Rhinestones, Black Velvet, Chestnut Leather
Shipping: £6 Standard Delivery or free over £100
Returns: £6 within 30 days
From metallics to rhinestones to mesh, Reformation's bestselling Bethany ballet flats come in a variation to suit every style. Made from soft leather, each one also features the same rounded toe and buckled strap.
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Ballet Flat
Everlane Ballet Flats
Sizes available: UK 5-11
Colours available: Pale Pink, Black, Toasted Almond, Blush Tan, Canvas
Shipping: £5 Standard Delivery
Returns: £8 within 45 days
Meghan Markle favourite Everlane does real Italian leather ballet flats in a whole range of shades. They feature a comfortable cushioned insole and an outsole made of low impact, recycled leather.
River Island Studded Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
River Island Ballet Flats
Sizes available: UK 2-9
Colours available: Black, Beige
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50
Returns: Free within 28 days
River Island's lookalikes for Alaia’s cult-favourite fishnet ballet flats come in both black and beige with the signature strap. Don't wait around, the party-ready pair is selling out fast.
H&M Ballet Pumps
H&M Ballet Flats
Sizes available: UK 2-9
Colours available: Beige, Black, Silver
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30
Returns: Free within 28 days
H&M's bargain ballet flats are less than £20 and reviews say they're so comfortable. Made from soft faux leather, they're satin-lined, and have a decorative bow at the front.
ASOS DESIGN Legacy Studded Ballet Flats
ASOS Ballet Flats
Sizes available: UK 2-9
Colours available: Black
Shipping: Free Standard Delivery
Returns: Free within 28 days
These studded ballet flats from ASOS feature statement straps and would look amazing with straight-leg jeans and dresses alike. They're fully adjustable and have pin-buckle fastenings.