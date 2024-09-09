Frankie Bridge's £29 New Look shoes could be Chanel - and they're still available to shop

Frankie Bridge's fashion haul for her style round-up was all about new season workwear this week, and she's found an absolute steal in the form of some Chanel lookalike shoes.

The TV star gave subscribers to her Faves All Access channel a bonus outfit via Instagram, and she looked effortlessly cool in an oversized wool jumper and relaxed fit chinos, paired with the two-tone slingback heels.

Frankie styled the Chanel lookalikes with an oversized sweater and chinos

Writing in the private group on Sunday, she said: "Happy Sunday everyone and hi to all my new faves who have joined tonight. I've saved this look just for you guys. Frustratingly the jumper has already sold out - but don't worry, I've added a bunch of amazing alternatives on the link so you can choose your fave! Trousers, shoes and bag are still in stock."

Retailing for £29.99 at New Look, the shoes have just dropped for the new season and they're already trending online. With their two-tone design in a beige and black colourway, plus the block heel and slingback style, they're so similar to Chanel's iconic pair but for a fraction of the price.

New Look Slingback Court Shoes £29.99 at New Look

Customer reviews on New Look say they're comfortable and high quality, too, with one writing: "Great pair of shoes. One of the most comfortable pairs of heels I have owned as they have good padding all around. Size wise it was about 1/2 inch bigger. However it doesn’t make a noticeable difference. But you could try sizing down a bit."

While another said: "A beautiful two tone on trend court shoe. The padding means that the shoes are comfy to wear for long periods of time."

And one added: "Beautiful. Perfect dupe for Chanel for an affordable price, very comfortable and great quality."

The £910 Chanel slingbacks

The style also comes royally-approved as the Princess of Wales has been spotted wearing two-toned shoes on multiple occasions. Back in summer 2022, she attended the Royal Charity Polo Cup, wearing a white dress by Emilia Wickstead with £195 cap-toe shoes from Camilla Elphick that are very similar to New Look's.

© Chris Jackson Princess Kate also loves a pair of two-toned capped shoes

I love them dressed off-duty like Frankie, but Kate proves they can also be an elegant alternative to high heels for more formal looks.

If you want to shop Frankie's entire outfit her trousers and bag are both bargains from H&M and available to shop for £24.99 and £21.99.

And if your budget is a little higher but doesn't stretch to Chanel, Aldo also has an almost identical pair of slingbacks made from real leather. Retailing for £85, they feature a low block heel, buckle closure and closed snip toe.