Am I too old for stilettos at 50?

A long, long time ago, I wore heels to work every day. Wedges, platforms and stilettos that were three to four inches high. I considered two inches sensible. Granted, I worked at a fashion magazine, but my friends in PR, marketing, design and finance sported them too. This was back when the donning of a heeled court shoe was a job requirement for receptionists.

In the late 90s and early 2000s, when Sex and the City first aired, it was all about super high Manolos and Jimmy Choos. The discomfort suffered was like a badge of honour. You powered through it with blister plasters and grit. People in New York were having toe surgery to make their Louboutins easier to wear.

Now Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and co are back for the third season of And Just Like That... and towering heels are very much still in evidence. Carrie trots about in Aquazzura's Tequila mules (7.5cm) and silver pointy Sheeva Pumps (10.5cm). Disco Terry de Havilland pink platform heels (11cm) also make an appearance. High, higher and highest.

But is Carrie out of step? Does anyone wear pinchy, pointy skyscraper heels anymore? Are they out of style? Anti feminist?

Certainly, we are not buying as many. According to data from retail analytics firm Edited, sales of heels dropped 12% in 2024 compared to the previous year. And most women's shoe-drobes are currently full of Mary Janes, kitten heels and ballet flats with the occasional party stiletto thrown in. Covid changed workplace style forever and made it acceptable to be much more casual, with trainers commonplace in most offices.

Maybe it's controversial, but watching the trailer for And Just Like That... , I miss the effort we all used to put in.

Structured dresses, tailored trousers, blazers and fitted dresses with, gasp, a belt. They look so good. And the And Just Like That... characters also wear sexy lingerie. You know, the kind that pulls you in and pushes you up and is, okay, a teeny bit irritating to wear.

I understand these are TV characters and so take it to the extremes (Carrie just hanging at home in a tulle Simone Rocha dress and matching coat is one such example), but I think there is enjoyment in dressing up and making an effort. It's confidence-boosting and empowering.

I miss that our wardrobes used to delineate between home and work. Now I see people wearing the fleeces and sweatpants as they watch TV at their desks. Where does it end? No bra to the office?

Of course, as always, I believe everyone should have a choice and am thankful that in today's world, no boss can insist a woman wear potentially painful shoes to work. But for me personally? I'm happy to tolerate a little discomfort to look smart, sexy and savvy.

All that said, I'm envious of the Dr Scholl sandals I just clocked on SJP. Comfortable and chic? I just clicked 'Buy.'