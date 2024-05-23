I found the best mid-heel sandals for wedding guest season because I just can't do high heels anymore

If you can cope with sky-high stiletto shoes, I'm sorry to say, this article isn't for you. The world is your oyster - go off and enjoy your towering skyscrapers with the red soles - but for those who, like me, just can't cope with high heels, we're in this together.

I'll be honest, I've never really coped with high heels - in my university days I combatted the problem with alcohol, but I can't be downing Sambuca shots nowadays just to get me through a friend's wedding reception.

I know there are plenty of glam flat sandals around, but I still want some height so I'm really specific about the heel height when I purchase shoes these days. Anything over 3.5 inches (or around 88 millimetres), I know they're being returned because that's too high and if I wore them I'd be sitting in the corner of the room googling 'signs of Morton's neuroma' and 'can you get botox in your feet?'. I don't make the most fun partying companion, that's for sure.

© Getty Images Celebrities showing us how to style low mid-heel sandals: Kendall Jenner, Tamara Kalinic and Jennifer Lawrence

I also blame the pandemic for my lack of stamina in the footwear department - we spent so long in our slippers/trainers/flip flops/crocs/barefoot (delete as appropriate), it seemed too good to be true to go back to a world of high heel strappy sandals, which is why I wanted to do this edit of mid-heel sandals for you.

Thankfully, the high street is starting to take notice of us mid-heel size girlies, and there are some really nice options. I'm a shoe lover, so here are my top sandal picks for wedding season and beyond. Hopefully, all of these sandals will be worn time and time again, and not just the one time after vowing 'never again!' as you take them off in agony.

How I chose the best mid-size heel sandals

Talk about stating the obvious here, but I wanted to only show you sandals with a heel height no greater than 3.5 inches (88 millimetres). Supportive: OK, I might fail with some of these, but I find the more supportive the sandals are (ie. an ankle strap) the more secure I feel as I walk and that definitely helps.

OK, I might fail with some of these, but I find the more supportive the sandals are (ie. an ankle strap) the more secure I feel as I walk and that definitely helps. Style: I love fashion and I love trends, and I wanted this to be a modern edit with really nice sandal options.

The best mid-heel sandals to shop for the special event in your calendar

1/ 5 M&S Collection Knot Strappy Kitten Heel Sandals © M&S M&S Mid-Heel Sandals In Silver The Details Heel Height: 55mm Supportive? Buckle fastening Colours: Silver, Red Features: Freshfeet™ antibacterial foam padding minimises odour for all-day comfort These mid-size heel sandals will go with everything this wedding season - you can't go wrong with metallics! The colour just adds a sophisticated finish to your outfits. I also like that the buckle fastening allows for a secure and flexible fit. £35 AT MARKS & SPENCER $61.99 AT M&S US 2/ 5 & Other Stories Knotted Heeled Sandals © & Other Stories & Other Stories Mid-Heel Sandals In Gold The Details Heel Height: 7.5cm / 3" Supportive? Buckle fastening, crossover straps Colours: Gold, cream Features: Padded straps for extra comfort & Other Stories is one of my go-to places for nice mid-size heels - in fact, I'm a bridesmaid at the weekend and I've chosen a pair from there that are perfect for the occasion (I bought them a while ago so they're not on the site anymore).

These strappy sandals are crafted in soft leather, designed with open toes, crossover straps detailed with a decorative knot and buckle. £145 AT & OTHER STORIES FROM $49.99 AT & OTHER STORIES US 3/ 5 Mango Buckle Strap Sandals © Mango Mango Mid-Heel Sandals In Pink The Details Heel Height: 5.5 cm heel Supportive? Buckle fastening Colours: White, pink How gorgeous are these pink sandals?! They also come in white, and will be perfect for dancing the night away in. I find that Mango shoes are really good quality. £35.99 AT MANGO $59.99 AT MANGO US 4/ 5 ASOS NA-KD Square Toe Heeled Sandals With Corsage © ASOS ASOS Mid-Heel Sandals In Off-White The Details Heel Height: Not specified but from eye, I can see these are below the threshold Supportive? Front straps Colours: Off-white I wish all websites would state the heel size, but I can tell from the photographs that these won't be too high. I just love the flower corsage on the front - very Carrie Bradshaw! £45 AT ASOS $70 AT ASOS US 5/ 5 New Look Silver Diamanté-Embellished Stiletto Sandals © New Look New Look Mid Heel Sandals In Silver The Details Heel Height: 3 inches/7.8cm Supportive? Buckle fastening Colours: Silver Features: Part of the Comfort collection If you're looking for a glam pair of sandals, this is the pair for you. You'll sparkle (comfortably) in these elegant diamanté-embellished stiletto sandals with New Look's Comfort* features. £37.99 AT NEW LOOK

How high is a mid-heeled shoe?

Mid-heeled shoes, sometimes known as medium-heeled shoes, are usually between 3 and 4 inches.

Should you size up in sandals?

I often do! Especially if there's an ankle strap. During the day your feet might expand, especially during the warmer months or if you're standing for long periods of time. By sizing up, you're allowing your feet enough room to expand without your sandals becoming too tight.