I found the best mid-heel sandals for wedding guest season because I just can't do high heels anymore

If you can cope with sky-high stiletto shoes, I'm sorry to say, this article isn't for you. The world is your oyster - go off and enjoy your towering skyscrapers with the red soles - but for those who, like me, just can't cope with high heels, we're in this together.
I'll be honest, I've never really coped with high heels - in my university days I combatted the problem with alcohol, but I can't be downing Sambuca shots nowadays just to get me through a friend's wedding reception.
I know there are plenty of glam flat sandals around, but I still want some height so I'm really specific about the heel height when I purchase shoes these days. Anything over 3.5 inches (or around 88 millimetres), I know they're being returned because that's too high and if I wore them I'd be sitting in the corner of the room googling 'signs of Morton's neuroma' and 'can you get botox in your feet?'. I don't make the most fun partying companion, that's for sure.
I also blame the pandemic for my lack of stamina in the footwear department - we spent so long in our slippers/trainers/flip flops/crocs/barefoot (delete as appropriate), it seemed too good to be true to go back to a world of high heel strappy sandals, which is why I wanted to do this edit of mid-heel sandals for you.
Thankfully, the high street is starting to take notice of us mid-heel size girlies, and there are some really nice options. I'm a shoe lover, so here are my top sandal picks for wedding season and beyond. Hopefully, all of these sandals will be worn time and time again, and not just the one time after vowing 'never again!' as you take them off in agony.
How I chose the best mid-size heel sandals
- Heel height: Talk about stating the obvious here, but I wanted to only show you sandals with a heel height no greater than 3.5 inches (88 millimetres).
- Supportive: OK, I might fail with some of these, but I find the more supportive the sandals are (ie. an ankle strap) the more secure I feel as I walk and that definitely helps.
- Style: I love fashion and I love trends, and I wanted this to be a modern edit with really nice sandal options.
The best mid-heel sandals to shop for the special event in your calendar
How high is a mid-heeled shoe?
Mid-heeled shoes, sometimes known as medium-heeled shoes, are usually between 3 and 4 inches.
Should you size up in sandals?
I often do! Especially if there's an ankle strap. During the day your feet might expand, especially during the warmer months or if you're standing for long periods of time. By sizing up, you're allowing your feet enough room to expand without your sandals becoming too tight.