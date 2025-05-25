The jeans you should be wearing in your 60s and 70s to look your most stylish

The mighty jeans are probably the most worn fashion item in any woman's wardrobe.

Denim is one of the easiest fabrics to wear - not only is it majorly comfortable, but the way it shapes your body is always flattering. Plus, jeans are always in style. No matter what micro trends come and go throughout the years, you know that you will be wearing jeans throughout your entire life, no matter what age you are.

But, as we get older, it can become a bit of an obstacle when deciding what jeans are the most flattering and easy to wear, giving the best fit. Not to mention, there are so many different styles these days, it can be quite the task to know where to start.

© Getty Images Influencer Grece Ghanem wows in skinny jeans during Paris Fashion Week

Don't worry, though, we have you covered!

HELLO! spoke with stylist and fashion editor Julie Player, who gave us the best tips on what jeans to try when you're 60 and beyond.

"I’m a firm believer in wearing whatever style of jeans you want, regardless of your age; however, there are certain cuts and finishes that are universally flattering, especially on more mature ladies," the wardrobe stylist explains.

What jeans are the most flattering in your 60s and 70s?

Julie discloses: "Darker denim will always look smarter and more polished than lighter washes, and I’d avoid anything too distressed, leave the rips and holes for the younger generation (hugely bad for the environment too).

© Getty Images Dark denim styles are the most flattering tone to wear

Avoid elasticated styles

Think that elasticated may be more forgiving? Think again, says Julie. " Don’t be fooled into thinking that you need an elasticated waist for comfort - a well-cut pair with plenty of stretch will be just as comfortable and give you a smarter look."

Try barrel jeans

The fashion specialist reveals: "I'm in my late 50s and I’m currently loving the trend for barrel-leg jeans, which I wear with flat loafers or my trainers. They have given my wardrobe a new lease of life."

Barrel jeans can give your wardrobe a modern update

High-waisted boot cut

The fashionista adds that the traditional boot cut will give you a great shape.

High Rise Flared Jean in Deep Indigo by Holland Cooper

"However, if you prefer to invest in a more classic cut, a pair of high-waisted bootcut jeans is incredibly flattering."