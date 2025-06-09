Kelly Ripa turns heads in statement dress as she returns to NYC — wait 'til you see her shoes

Kelly Ripa kicked off the week in serious style as she stepped out into the Live studios in a head-turning new look.

The ABC star looked fabulous wearing a navy midi dress with statement balloon sleeves, which was teamed with a pair of bright yellow heels.

Kelly looked happy and relaxed at the start of the week too, having returned home after spending several days away. While they didn't specify where they went, Kelly and her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, made reference to being at the airport on Sunday evening.

© ABC Kelly Ripa looked super stylish in a statement midi dress and bright yellow heels on Live

It's likely that the pair went to visit their daughter Lola, 23, who is currently living in London. In fact, Kelly recently opened up about her sense of style in an interview with Lola.

Lola had a lot of positive things to say about her mother's fashion choices, telling her during their chat with People: "You always have a touch of business in your outfits, but in a very beautiful and authentic way to you."

© ABC Another look at Kelly's fashion choice

Later in the interview, Kelly said: "There are so many things that I just can't or won't wear. I'm literally making a list in my head. I really try not to, at this age, [wear miniskirts] — and especially since I spend most of my time sitting in a stool or a desk, I try to wear longer skirts.

"Today was a special occasion. Lola asked me to put on [the] skirt [she's wearing] and I said, 'I just cannot.' Simply cannot. Past a certain age, you got to know when to hang up your disco shoes!"

© Disney Kelly has a fantastic sense of style

Kelly admitted during an episode of Live back in 2023 that she very rarely got rid of her clothes, and as a result she often re-wears things she's had in her wardrobe from decades ago.

"I'm a very practical person. I don't like to waste things, and so most of my clothes are decades and decades and decades old," she said.

© Instagram Kelly often compares fashion choices with her daughter Lola

"And when you're like, 'Get rid of that, throw it away, donate it, do something with it,' I'm like, 'No, it's going to come back.' And guess what? They come back!"

Kelly's interest in fashion has been inherited by her three children too. The star shares daughter Lola, as well as sons Michael, 27, and Joaquin, 22, with Mark.

The family love shopping and during a recent trip to London, they opened up about discovering the thrift stores in the city's trendy neighbourhood of Notting Hill.