Carrie Underwood tries on 20-year-old dress from American Idol win — see how it looks now
Split image of Carrie Underwood in 2019, versus the night she won American Idol in 2005© Getty

The "Before He Cheats" singer won season four of the show in 2005

Beatriz Colon


2 minutes ago
Carrie Underwood and her American Idol family took a trip down memory lane this week.

The latest episode of the beloved music competition served as a celebration of the fourth season of the show, which took place a milestone 20 years ago, and which the "Jesus Take the Wheel" singer won.

And in honor of the special milestone, the Grammy-winner wore none other than the orange-hued, cheetah print dress she was wearing the night she was crowned the winner of the fourth season, then aged 22. See the moment below. 

WATCH: Carrie Underwood re-wears 20-year-old dress from American Idol win

After Carrie shared a video showing off her look, noting it "still fits," fans were quick to take to the comments section under her post to gush over it, with one writing: "WOW! Flawlessly gorgeous! You are on fire," as others followed suit with: "I'm living for all these throwbacks, feels like such a full circle moment," and: "Gorgeous!!!" as well as: "You just haven't changed."

Carrie Underwood on the season 4 finale of American Idol in 2005© WireImage
Carrie in the iconic dress in 2005

Fellow season four contestants Mikalah Gordon, Anthony Fedorov, Lindsey Cardinale, Constantine Maroulis and Vonzell Solomon were also featured in the reunion episode.

