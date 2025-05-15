Tina Fey's outfits in The Four Seasons: All the details on her character Kate's chic closet

I don't feel enough people are talking about how sweet and heart-warming - not to mention hilarious - the new Netflix show The Four Seasons is. Consider this as your PSA to add it to your watch list, if you've not already binged it.
The series follows the characters Kate, played by Tina Fey, Nick - Steve Carrell and Colman Domingo as Danny, three college friends who have stayed close despite the curveballs life throws at them. There's a host of other stars that pop up, including Will Forte as Jack, Kate's husband, Kerri-Kenny Silver as Anne and plenty more in the supporting cast.
From Nick and Anne's lake house to an eco resort in Puerto Rico, the show follows the characters as they meet up every season to catch up on life. And plenty more as it transpires...
I'm loving the show, it's one of those Netflix series that you immerse yourself for each 30 minute episode. The show touches on themes and life situations that could be close to you, both good and bad, covering health battles, empty nesters and new relationships. It's nothing if not a ride. Season two has just been confirmed too, so even more reason to invest in viewing it - read more about season two but beware, there's spoilers!
The Four Seasons fashion is a hit
The fashion is, as you'd expect, glorious, with Tina Fey's outfits being some of the most wearable while in the character of Kate. Of course, Colman Domingo brings the style and Ginny's is cool if you're a yogi but it's Tina's who I want to copy for my next vacay, be it beach or snow - costume designer Tina Nigro did a stellar styling job. Read on to discover where Tina's most memorable looks are from, and shop them for yourself...