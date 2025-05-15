Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tina Fey's outfits in The Four Seasons on Netflix: Get the details
Subscribe
Tina Fey's outfits in The Four Seasons on Netflix: Get the details
Tina Fey on the red carpet with red lipstick© Getty

Tina Fey's outfits in The Four Seasons: All the details on her character Kate's chic closet

Netflix's heart-warming The Four Seasons is my happy place

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

I don't feel enough people are talking about how sweet and heart-warming - not to mention hilarious - the new Netflix show The Four Seasons is. Consider this as your PSA to add it to your watch list, if you've not already binged it.

The series follows the characters Kate, played by Tina Fey, Nick - Steve Carrell and Colman Domingo as Danny, three college friends who have stayed close despite the curveballs life throws at them. There's a host of other stars that pop up, including Will Forte as Jack, Kate's husband, Kerri-Kenny Silver as Anne and plenty more in the supporting cast.

The Four Seasons cast© Netflix
The cast of The Four Seasons on Netflix

From Nick and Anne's lake house to an eco resort in Puerto Rico, the show follows the characters as they meet up every season to catch up on life. And plenty more as it transpires...

I'm loving the show, it's one of those Netflix series that you immerse yourself for each 30 minute episode. The show touches on themes and life situations that could be close to you, both good and bad, covering health battles, empty nesters and new relationships. It's nothing if not a ride. Season two has just been confirmed too, so even more reason to invest in viewing it - read more about season two but beware, there's spoilers!

The Four Seasons fashion is a hit

The fashion is, as you'd expect, glorious, with Tina Fey's outfits being some of the most wearable while in the character of Kate. Of course, Colman Domingo brings the style and Ginny's is cool if you're a yogi but it's Tina's who I want to copy for my next vacay, be it beach or snow - costume designer Tina Nigro did a stellar styling job. Read on to discover where Tina's most memorable looks are from, and shop them for yourself...

The Four Seasons starring Tina Fey and Will Forte© Netflix

Kate's floral tea dress

I had to start this deep dive into Tina Fey's wardrobe with her gorgeous floral dress, worn in the first episode. It's so versatile, and who doesn't love a little flower pattern? 

Her exact dress is by Saloni, called the Lea Midi Dress, but I can't find it in stock anywhere. Fear not, as Boden's Rosie Godet Tea Dress, $198, is SO similar, it's almost like for like.

The Four Seasons beach outfit Tina Fey© Netflix

The beach shirt

Kate & co hit the beach and Kate wears, quite honestly, what I'd wear, only elevated. I found her quirky palm tree shirt at Rails, $188, and her denim shorts are the Agolde Parker denim Shorts, $148. 

Kate uses a Mango Raffia Tote Bag for her beach essentials. Her exact tote has sold out, but the new version - the basket tote, $79.99 - looks just as roomy and stylish.

Tina Fey in The Four Seasons with Claude at party© Netflix

Kate's party kaftan

A kaftan for a beach vacation? Not ground breaking, I get it, but I loved Kate's white mini kaftan, perfect for day or night on your trip. Her exact dress is the lemlem HANNA Flutter Dress, currently on sale for $255.

She wore it with a pair of flat espadrilles from Eileen Fisher.

Colman Domingo as Danny, Tina Fey as Kate, Erika Henningsen as Ginny, Will Forte as Jack, and Steve Carell as Nick in The Four Seasons© Francisco Roman/Netflix Â© 2024

The cool denim tunic

I'm all for a denim dress,  and Kate's denim tunic is actually a designer buy! She's wearing the Zimmermann Wylie Denim Tunic, $625, but save your cash and buy H&M's V-Neck Denim Dress, $39.99, instead.

Tina Fey and cast in The Four Seasons© Netflix

Kate's crossbody bag

I have bad news - Kate's crossbody bag in episode five is out of stock. You can grab the same Clare Vivier Bag in blue, but Kate's green is no long available.

I'm eyeing up the Mulberry Small Darley Satchel in dark green as an alternative.


Tina Fey in The Four Seasons© Netflix

Her cozy sweater

Tina Fey's character got the cozy memo for episode seven. Sadly, the exact Kuhl Alpina Sweater is no longer available. Fair Isle sweaters aren't too hard to track down though, and Anthropologie has a great one for $178.

Tina Fey in The Four Seasons in swimwear© Netflix

Kate's surf-ready swimwear

While Ginny frolics in the surf in a teeny two-piece, Kate follows my lead with a more practical and modest bikini, including the La Blanca Rashguard Swimsuit Top, $87, and matching shorts, $79.

In the same episode, she wears the college-inspired Bobbie Baseball Tee, $79, which I added to my cart immediately!

JOIN OUR SHOPPING WHATSAPP COMMUNITY

Get the hottest deals, new product drops, and insider shopping tips delivered straight to your phone

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more

Read More