8 standout timepieces from the world's largest luxury watch fair

Watches & Wonders 2025 wrapped in Geneva last month, bringing together the biggest names in horology for a showcase of new releases. With 60 brands exhibiting - including Rolex, Tudor, Cartier and, for the first time, Bvlgari - the fair offered a first look at this year’s standout launches.

While technical innovation and sleek updates were on display, it was jewellery-inspired design that stole the spotlight. Think precious materials, concealed dials and a treasure trove of gem-set creations. From bangles to pendant-like designs, these were timepieces made to glimmer. Here, we round up the most striking jewellery watches from the fair.

Bvlgari’s signature serpent has been reimagined as a sculptural white gold bangle in the new Serpenti Aeterna timepiece. Encrusted with 658 round brilliant-cut diamonds, it features a pavé-set dial with a further 107 tiny white diamonds, with green-lacquered hands for a flash of colour. POA at bvgalri.com Cartier gives its Panthère watch a sparkling update for 2025. This small yellow gold model sticks to the classic formula - silvered dial, blued steel hands and that unmistakable brick-link bracelet - but adds diamonds to the bezel and bracelet links for extra shine. £41,000 at cartier.com

Part pendant, part secret watch, Chanel’s Lion of Mademoiselle features a sculpted yellow gold lion perched on a rock crystal dome, edged in black lacquer and set with diamonds. The dial is hidden inside the crystal, which hangs from a diamond-set chain and doubles as a piece of jewellery. POA at chanel.com Van Cleef & Arpels gives its 1935 Cadenas watch a bejewelled update. The design turns a padlock into a glittering statement, set with 1,486 diamonds and 14 sapphires. A pavé-set white gold dial with yellow gold hands completes the design, while the snow-set stones dial up the shine. POA at vancleefarpels.com

Hermès puts a twist on timekeeping with the Maillon Libre brooch. Made from rose gold, it’s set with a central terracotta tourmaline and brilliant-cut diamonds, with a small dial barely visible at first glance. It can also be worn as a brooch or pendant - it’s a watch, just not as you know it. £60,000 at hermes.com Rolex adds a pop of pastel to its Oyster Perpetual line with a new matte lavender dial on a 28mm model. It’s a softer look for the brand, swapping high-shine for a smooth, muted finish. Paired with the classic Oyster bracelet, it’s an easy, everyday way to wear a bit of colour. £4,950 at rolex.com