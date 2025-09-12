Audrey McGraw is Faith Hill's double as she poses alongside famous nepo babies at NYFW

Audrey McGraw is living her best life in NYC! The talented singer and model looked like she was having the time of her life at New York Fashion Week on Thursday, as she stepped out to attend Michael Kors' SS26 show. Audrey - the youngest daughter of musicians Faith Hill and Tim McGraw - looked identical to her famous mom as she sat down at the show, dressed in a grey tweed maxi dress teamed with a matching jacket and black boots. She wore her long brunette hair down in loose waves and opted for a natural makeup look with contrasting bold red lips. Joining her were two fellow nepo babies - Ava Phillippe - the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe - and Leni Klum - the daughter of Heidi Klum and Seal.

© WWD via Getty Images Audrey McGraw with Leni Klum and Ava Phillippe

Audrey has had an exciting year, which saw her go on tour around Europe over the summer as part of Brandi Carlile's The Lost Time tour. Audrey was one of the support acts. She kicked off her time on the road by performing at The Royal Albert Hall back in June. It was a family affair, as Audrey's siblings Gracie, 28, and Maggie, 26, traveled to London to support her on opening night. They posed for a backstage picture together, as the siblings helped Audrey get ready for her big moment.

© WireImage Audrey McGraw looked incredibly stylish at Michael Kors' NYFW show

Tim, meanwhile, revealed that he - and presumably Faith too - were there watching. He wrote: "Our little @audreymcgraw on stage at Royal Albert Hall for opening night of @brandicarlile tour!! Pure magic watching our baby girl up there." Gracie shared the same backstage photo of her and her sisters on Instagram Stories, and wrote: "Helping our sissy get ready before she slayed Royal Albert Hall!!" Reflecting on the experience, Audrey wrote shortly afterwards: "A night truly beyond comprehension…. Opening for @brandicarlile at the Royal Albert Hall. Don't wake me up!!! "Brandi is so incredibly special to me. The Royal Albert Hall is so special to me... I had tears in my eyes the whole night, and still do. Brandi, thank you.. your art is so precious. It is so strong. Listening to you is truly a singular feeling. What a way to kick off this tour which I have no doubt will be magical."

© Getty Images Audrey is her mom Faith Hill's double!

© Instagram Audrey with her boyfriend Manuel Garcia Rulfo

In her personal life, Audrey has been dating The Lincoln Lawyer star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo since 2023. She recently posted a cryptic message on social media about "missing my man," who is likely also busy with work commitments. While they are notoriously private, Manuel previously told HOLA! when asked whether he considered himself "lucky in love," that he did. "Yes, I do. Thank God. Honestly, yes. From childhood, and in everything, yes. There's a lot of love in my life, thank God," he said.