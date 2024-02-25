Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's youngest daughter Audrey dons sheer white dress for rare star-studded night out

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey McGraw is getting more and more used to making big appearances independent of her famous parents.

While she has attended plenty of star-studded events in support of her folks, she stepped out in support of her famous friends for a change for her latest outing, the 30th Annual SAG Awards on Saturday, February 24.

The 22-year-old, an aspiring singer herself, is the youngest of the beloved country music couple's three daughters. The pair, who tied the knot in 1996, also share Gracie, 26, and Maggie, 25.

Audrey took to Instagram as the star-studded awards show wrapped up, posting a slew of photos to her Stories providing a glimpse into her night out, and her chic outfit of choice.

She first shared a stunning black-and-white portrait, which highlighted her sophisticated updo and sultry make-up, as well as the intricacies of the sheer, lace floral white dress she opted to wear.

The delicate gown featured a soft tie around the neck, billowing sleeves, and embroidered florals throughout the see-through top and pleated skirt.

"SAG AWARDS!!" Audrey wrote over the first photo, revealing she was attending in support of actor Ben Ahlers, known for his role on HBO's The Gilded Age, which was nominated for Drama Series Ensemble.

Ben, who stars as Jack Treacher in the popular series, looked just as dapper as his date looked stylish, donning a salmon-hued suit layered over a brown and white polka dot shirt, which he paired with white loafers.

As of last year, Audrey was reportedly attending the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which has campuses in both New York City and Los Angeles.

Her older sister Gracie has similar interests of a career in entertainment, more specifically a passion for Broadway, and has previously performed with Broadway Sings.

Meanwhile, the middle McGraw sister, Maggie, has a Master's degree in Sustainability Science and Practice from Stanford, has worked as a staff assistant and legislative correspondent for congressman Jim Cooper – a Democratic representative from Tennessee – and her older sister previously shared that she was studying for the LSAT.

