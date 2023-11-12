Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's model daughter Audrey causes a stir with tearful selfie

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's youngest daughter Audrey is a talented musician and model, and often shares artistic photos with her followers on social media.

Most recently, the 21-year-old took to Instagram to share a close-up photo of herself looking visibly tearful, as she looked straight to the camera. The headshot was accompanied by the caption: "Cry to me," and sparked a mass of comments from her fans.

"No crying!!!" one wrote, while another remarked: "So real." A third added: "You look like your beautiful mom."

Just a few days before sharing this photo, Audrey had uploaded another artistic image of herself holding up a sheet to expose her silhouette.

In the caption, she got honest about body confidence, writing: "I think with a mind that holds so many insecurities for this body. To create art like this feels empowering. And that is all I need to say. Thank you @thealexandraarnold for capturing such beautiful photos."

Audrey is the youngest of Tim and Faith's daughters, and is currently residing in New York City, where she is studying. The musician couple are also parents to 26-year-old Gracie and 25-year-old Maggie.

All three of Tim and Faith's daughters are incredibly talented and ambitious. Gracie is living in NYC too, and is a regular on Broadway. Maggie, meanwhile, lives in Washington D.C. on Capitol Hill, where she has supported legislation to help advance environmental protection along with other global issues.

© Getty Images Tim McGraw with wife Faith Hill and daughter Audrey McGraw

Proud dad Tim opened up about his girls during an appearance on Good Morning America back in August. He said: "All three of the girls are really great singers, I always tell everybody I am the worst singer in the family, that's how good they are.

"The oldest and the youngest are pursuing acting: Gracie my oldest is here in New York City and looking for her first big break on Broadway, which is going to happen soon, and our youngest is an actress and singer as well, and our middle works in DC on Capitol Hill. They are great girls."

© Getty Audrey is the youngest daughter of Tim and Faith

Audrey was the last of her siblings to leave the family home in Nashville, Tennessee, and while she returns back to visit often, it was a difficult transition for Tim and Faith at first.

Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

© Jason Kempin Faith Hill and Tim McGraw with their youngest daughters Audrey and Maggie

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

Audrey is a model and singer

Tim previously opened up about his family unit while talking to Country Countdown USA too. He said: "I'm the oldest kid in the family. Faith's got four kids. I just do what mom says." He also opened up about his children's close bond. "Anybody who has more than one kid knows they're so different," he said.

"They're so individual. But they're all real close, and all real supportive of each other. They miss each other when they're not around, but they also want their sister to experience life."

