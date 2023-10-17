Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's model daughter commands attention in strapless dress and bold makeup

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are doting parents to three daughters, and their youngest, Audrey, 21, is a talented musician and model.

Audrey often shares glimpses of her glamorous life in New York City on social media, and most recently posted a modeling picture of herself posing inside her stylish apartment.

The 21-year-old looked stylish dressed in a strapless dress while leaning against the window. She rocked bold makeup including a bright red lipstick and heavy eyeliner, with a defined brow finishing the look. Her long brunette hair was styled in loose waves.

VIDEO: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's love story

Fans were quick to compliment Audrey on her appearance, with one writing: "You look so gorgeous," while another wrote: "Hope you're having a great week!" A third added: "You are your sisters are so beautiful."

Tim and Faith are also parents to 26-year-old Gracie and 25-year-old Maggie.

Gracie is an aspiring Broadway star living in New York City, while Maggie lives in Washington D.C. During an appearance on Good Morning America back in August, Tim proudly opened up about his girls.

He said: "All three of the girls are really great singers, I always tell everybody I am the worst singer in the family, that's how good they are. "The oldest and the youngest are pursuing acting: Gracie my oldest is here in New York City and looking for her first big break on Broadway, which is going to happen soon, and our youngest is an actress and singer as well, and our middle works in DC on Capitol Hill. They are great girls."

© Getty Tim McGraw with youngest daughter Audrey McGraw

It was a tough time for Tim and Faith when their youngest, Audrey, first flew the nest. The couple raised their daughters in Nashville, and the house is certainly quiet now it's just the pair of them living there.

At the time, Tim opened up about the big transition, reflecting on his youngest making him and Faith empty nesters. He told People: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Audrey is an aspiring model

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

Audrey McGraw with her mom Faith

Tim previously opened up about his family unit while talking to Country Countdown USA too. He said: "I'm the oldest kid in the family. Faith's got four kids. I just do what mom says." He also opened up about his children's close bond.

© Getty Images Tim and Faith are proud parents to their three daughters

"Anybody who has more than one kid knows they're so different," he said. "They're so individual. But they're all real close, and all real supportive of each other. They miss each other when they're not around, but they also want their sister to experience life."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.