Faith Hill's daughter Gracie's lingerie-clad photoshoot causes a major stir - see divisive photos

Gracie McGraw needed a boost in body confidence and what better way than with a boudoir photoshoot.

The oldest daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw shared a candid message with fans alongside some racy lingerie-clad photos of herself.

In the snapshots, she showed off her new ultra-short bangs and edgy sense of style but fans also noticed something else.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Gracie McGraw shows off her incredible singing voice

"I haven’t felt very powerful in my body lately," she wrote, before adding: "Probably the eclipse or something, but I texted my good girlie @thealexandraarnold to see if she’d be down to do a glamour boudoir shoot with me and thankfully she said DUH!!"

Gracie's photos were applauded by her social media followers but many were divided over her unshaven armpits.

One fan asked why she didn't shave them, even going so far as to call her choice "gross". But Gracie simply quipped: "No thanks," as other fans defended her decision.

"Her body, her choice," wrote one, while another added: "I prefer it myself, but it's preference. In 2024, polite people don't comment on what others choose to do with their bodies, that's what's actually gross."

© Instagram Gracie shows off her curves in a tiny bikini

In 2023, Gracie went on a health kick and has been sharing her weight loss journey with posts on social media and her openness has been welcomed by her fans.

One particularly poignant post was branded "brave" as she spoke about learning to love her body.

© Instagram Gracie is 'not apologizing' for sharing photos of herself

"Sometimes I get in a rut where the only things I have to say about myself are negative," she began. "A lot of the time I veil my self hatred in false confidence which leads to emotional exhaustion…… these days I’m trying to practice more and more outward self love and appreciation for my body and mind.

"I get caught up on the facts like !woah my titties are saggy! Or! they have gotten smaller from weight loss! which tbh don’t know if that’s true because my back pain says otherwise.

© Getty Images Tim and Faith share three daughters

"Anyways, my point is… sometimes you need a good friend (@drewelhamalawy ) to give you a photo idea to make you get back in touch with the fact that I can slay when needed. AMEN."

It's been two years since Gracie was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS).

© Getty Images The country music duo are proud parents

She realized her diagnosis was a factor in her issue with her weight and she was put on medication to help.

Gracie said it has "given me a body I haven't had in years (maybe ever?)" and confessed: "It's weird to navigate but I'm finding ways to love her."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.