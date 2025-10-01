Confidence-boosting colours stylists swear by – and the clothes you should avoid

As we enter a new season, the sartorially-minded among us will be thinking about what their autumn/winter wardrobe will look like for 2025. The autumn season triggers all the warm colours in our mind, berry tones, rusty browns and earthy greens are everywhere. But have you considered that some colours may be more flattering than others? While whether a colour suits you is totally individualised and dependent on your skintone, eye colour, and hair colour, fashion stylist Constance Richardson says there are ways to determine which colours work for you.

"Colour psychology is powerful – certain shades trigger associations that make us feel more assertive, approachable or energised. But the wrong ones can drain your confidence and leave you feeling flat," Constance says.

© Getty Images/iStockphoto The colour of an outfit determines its impact

"Colour is one of the fastest ways to shift mood and presence. Bold shades can feel like wearable armour, while muted tones create quiet luxury and a sense of warmth. Confidence isn't always about going brighter; it's about choosing the shade that matches your energy that day and letting colour work for you. Or, using a colour to give a sense of confidence that maybe you don't have that day."

Keep scrolling to read Constance's guide to colour-boosting colours – and those to avoid…

Colours to avoid

This is Constance's quick guide to colours you should avoid – and why.

Beige - it can wash you out, especially in winter. Avoid this colour on days you want to make an impact, for example, if making a presentation at work.

Pale yellow - This colour can make some skin tones look tired. Avoid this in professional settings when you want to look bright and awake.

All white - Although this can look clean and crisp, it is highly impractical and can look clinical. Avoid this colour in messy or high-pressure environments.

Colours recommended by a fashion expert

1 6 Red © Getty Red commands attention The fashion expert tells us that red is universally associated with power, passion, and leadership, making it the perfect colour for a job interview where you want to look in control, or in public speaking settings to help you command the attention of the room.

2 6 Royal blue © Getty Cobalt is calming yet authoritative Constance says striking royal blue signals trust and credibility as it is calming yet authoritative. Networking opportunities are the time to pull out your royal blue looks, but a first date is also a good time to send this message.

3 6 Emerald © Getty Green signals vitality This shade of green evokes balance, freshness, and growth. Don emerald if you want to give your workwear wardrobe a sense of life.

4 6 Black © Getty Images Black has a slimming effect When used well, black creates a sleek and timeless look and can create a slim-looking physique. Formal events and evening dos are perfect for black as they can cope with the glamour of this dark shade.

5 6 Purple © WireImage Where aubergine is a rich shade, lilac is more playful Deep purple is the ultimate autumn colour, but you don't need to eliminate lighter hues. "I use purple to help clients lean into their individuality, deeper, richer purples like aubergine for power and lilac for playfulness," Constance tells us. "It's confidence without shouting."