I tried H&M's viral £37 bouclé jacket - and it looks designer

We're officially moving into jacket season, and one style that's perfect for this transitional period is the cropped bouclé jacket. A favourite of everyone from Meghan Markle to Katie Holmes and Elsa Hosk, they're reminiscent of the timeless Chanel silhouettes that have defined chic since the 1950s - most recently reimagined with an iridescent edge on the Haute Couture SS25 runway.

I've grown quite a collection over the last few years but on a recent trip to H&M I saw a new-in style that's been on my radar - and it made it home with me.

AT A GLANCE H&M just dropped a white bouclé jacket

I went into the London flagship store to try it on and it's so chic, soft and comfortable

It looks similar to pieces by French fashion house Chanel but costs just £37.99

© @holliebrotherton HELLO!'s Shopping Editor Hollie Brotherton tried H&M's new Chanel-style bouclé jacket

With its rich texture, black trim detailing, glossy gold buttons, and elegant patch pockets, this piece channels couture energy minus the designer price tag.

From the moment I tried it on, I knew I had to have it. Its bouclé style weave feels well made and is accented with elegant black braiding along the v‑neckline, front opening, cuffs, and hemline. But the cut is what I love the most. It hugs the shoulders just right and falls into a clean silhouette - not fitted but not oversized. Despite its tweed asethetic, it's super soft and not rigid. It looks and feels more expensive than its £37.99 price tag

Available in an inclusive range of sizes from XXS to XXL, there weren't many left in store but you can still shop all of them online. For reference, I'm a UK size 8 and the small was the perfect fit. If you prefer to wear black, they also have this one that I love.

Styling it is effortless. I paired it with tailored wide-leg trousers for an office-appropriate look, but I also really like how H&M have dressed it down with relaxed-fit jeans. Equally you could dress it up with a matching mini skirt and ballet flats for a Paris girl vibe, or wear it with slim-fit trousers and stiletto heels.

If you love the look, but your budget is higher, Saint and Sofia has a £269 white boucle jacket that's been worn by the likes of Victoria Starmer. The fitted piece is so luxe and made from an organic cotton blend. Available in UK sizes 6-22, it also comes in four different prints and colours.