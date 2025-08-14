Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Keegan has convinced me to try mini shorts despite being a 'jeans all-year-round' girl
The Blame actress Michelle Keegan sported mini shorts with tights and it's got me thinking how I can style the trendy bottoms in a 2025 heatwave

Michelle Keegan waving in white hat© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
As someone who writes about fashion day in and day out, I like to think I'm open-minded to new trends. Whether it's everything polka dot, ballet flats, or 90s mini dresses, I've given the 2025 fashion craze a chance, but jeans have always been a staple of my wardrobe.

Granted, I've got a few different styles, but from flares to mom to straight cut and turn-ups, I am a jeans girl through and through – until now.

woman wears oversized sunglasses with amber-tinted lenses and a black frame. The hair is styled in loose waves. A black blazer with a classic lapel is layered over a white polo shirt featuring black horizontal stripes. The outfit includes high-waisted, wide-leg blue jeans. © Getty
Like this fashionista, jeans are my go-to

I have always thought there is an understated elegance to Michelle Keegan's sense of style. Whether she's sporting an all white BALYKINA gown on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival or a waistcoat co-ord on a daytime TV appearance, Michelle's minimalist aesthetic is timeless.

Michelle Keegan on red carpet in white dress and hat© Getty
Michelle Keegan always looks elegant

So when the star of the upcoming ITV drama The Blame stepped out in mini shorts earlier this season, I was starting to question whether I needed to clutch onto my trusty jeans so tightly. 

Michelle's micro shorts look

The star of Netflix's Fool Me Once was seen in May in Cannes sporting a co ord by Helen Anthony – a military style cropped jacket and a gorgeous pair of off-white mini shorts featuring statement utility pockets. 

View post on Instagram
 

I have always avoided mini shorts, concerned they were less flattering than my favourite denim mom style, but seeing how Michelle adapted the trend to make it appropriate for autumn got me thinking. 

Though mini shorts are often paired with halterneck crop tops and flip flops (think dinner in Capri vibes), Michelle opted for black stilettos and a pair of black tights that looked to be about 30 denier.

How should I style mini shorts?

Michelle made me realise that if mini shorts aren't your thing (though they are an excellent choice in the impending heatwave), they can be the ultimate transitional wardrobe staple, taking you into autumn seamlessly.

A guest wears an olive green shirt with a matching gathered skirt and long sleeves, paired with dark pink lace tights. Accessories include small hoop earrings and rectangular sunglasses with a dark pink tint. A brown handbag with short handles is carried. Footwear consists of pink open-toe shoes. A second guest wears dark grey jacket with a white lace asymmetric skirt. Accessorized with a white lace small handbag, low heels black shoes and black sunglasses. Another guest is wearing a green olive sheer top with a dark blue knit short and thin brown leather belt. Paired with a small brown leather bag, black heels and green socks.© Getty
Mini shorts are one of summer 2025's hottest trends

Try styling your micro shorts with tights and heels like Michelle, or once it gets even colder, swap stilettos for knee-high boots for a 90s-inspired evening look. 

Mini shorts can also take you from day to night as they can be paired with lace-up flat boots and a chunky cable knit jumper in the day, and then reimagined with heels for a girls' night out.

Bambi Northwood-Blyth wearing black sunglasses, grey power shoulder oversized blazer, black shorts and black heels during Australian Fashion Week 2025 on May 13, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. © Getty
Shorts can be transitioned into autumn/winter

Celebrity stylist Ellis Ranson advises: "Team mini shorts with a simple vest, satin cami or T-shirt, and with a few simple layers, they can be transformed into a chic autumn look. 

Ellis in shorts with tights © Ellis Ranson
Ellis is an expert at styling shorts with tights

"Oversized sweatshirts or chunky knit cardigans balance the mini length. Like Michelle Keegan, sheer tights give a sleeker, evening vibe. I would always opt for a tight in the winter rather than a bare leg as it feels more considered and styled. As a stylist, I don’t follow too many rules, but this is something I feel is key for a chic finish to any winter outfit, and I am a lover of a mini short."

