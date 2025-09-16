9 best knee-high boots for every style and budget this season

Knee-high boots are having a major moment, and I'm all in. Equal parts chic and practical, they’re the easiest way to elevate your autumn wardrobe while keeping you warm on those cold, coat-weather nights.

From sleek styles to chunky soles, there’s a knee-high boot for every outfit. They instantly elongate your legs, and look just as good paired with a mini skirt as they do peeking out under oversized coats or styled with tights and your favourite leather jacket. Minimal effort, maximum impact.

Leonie Hanne (also pictured above) loves her knee-high boots

Whether you're looking for classic heeled black boots for nights out, riding boots for everyday errands, or a buckled biker pair to add some edge to your outfits, I've found the best knee-high boots to invest in now.

Celebrities wearing knee-high boots

© Getty [L-R] Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber

How I chose

Whether you're looking for a pair of chunky knee-high boots, heeled knee-high boots, or riding boots, I've curated a selection of styles. Price: I've considered a range of price points from affordable to expensive, so there's something to suit every budget.

I've considered a range of price points from affordable to expensive, so there's something to suit every budget. Availability: New season collections are moving fast, but all of the knee-high boots included in this edit are in stock, in almost every size.

Best heeled knee-high boots

ASOS DESIGN Clara Knee Boots £55 at ASOS $94.99 at ASOS US Editor's Note: For an affordable and stylish pair of knee-high heeled boots, you won't find better than the Claras from ASOS. Featuring a slim heel and glossy finish, they'll make every outfit look more chic.

Phase Eight Leather Kitten Heel Knee Boot £179 at Phase Eight $395 at Phase Eight US Editor's Note: Sleek, sophisticated and seriously wearable, these Phase Eight boots nails the balance between polish and edge. Made from 100% leather with a pointed toe and a kitten heel for that elongating effect, they slip on easily and elevate everything from jeans to midi skirts.





Boden Stretch Knee Heel Boots £129 at Boden $199 at Boden US Editor's Note: Sleek, sock-styles were seen on the autumn/winter runways at Toteme, Nina Ricci, and Jil Sander, and these Boden boots are the perfect way to wear the trend. Chocolate brown is still big this season and will go with everything in your wardrobe.



Best knee-high riding boots

& Other Stories Leather Knee Boots £259 at & Other Stories $459 at & Other Stories US Editor's Note: Made from smooth real leather, these & Other Stories boots feature a rounded toe and a low block heel - the ultimate no-fuss staple. Effortlessly cool, they have a wide silhouette inspired by biker boots.

Reformation Nancy Knee-High Boots £448 AT REFORMATION $448 at Reformation US Editor's Note: Made from luxe leather with a glossy finish, Reformation's popular Nancy boot rises to the knee with a clean, slim silhouette. The small heel gives a subtle lift and they pair perfectly with skirts or fitted trousers if you're leaning into the equestrian aesthetic.

Fairfax & Favor Regina Boots £395 at Fairfax & Favor $665 at Fairfax & Favor Editor's Note: Loved by the like of Zara Tindall and the Princess of Wales - who has worn their boots for over 20 years - Fairfax & Favor come royally-approved. The bestselling Regina boots feature an intricate scalloped fan and the brand's signature tassel.



Best chunky knee-high boots

AllSaints Maddie Knee High Boots £399 at AllSaints $605 at AllSaints US Editor's Note: Known for their iconic leather pieces, you'll keep your AllSaints' boots forever. The Maddie pair come in a knee-high silhouette and feature the buckle detail I'm seeing everywhere right now. They look amazing with skirts in mini and midi lengths.



H&M Block-Heeled Knee Boots £64.99 at H&M $99 at H&M US Editor's Note: With their chunky sole, cool square toe and low price point, it's no surprise these H&M boots are flying off the shelves. They're also available in black.