9 best knee-high boots for every style and budget this season

Knee-high boots are having a major moment, and I'm all in. Equal parts chic and practical, they’re the easiest way to elevate your autumn wardrobe while keeping you warm on those cold, coat-weather nights.
From sleek styles to chunky soles, there’s a knee-high boot for every outfit. They instantly elongate your legs, and look just as good paired with a mini skirt as they do peeking out under oversized coats or styled with tights and your favourite leather jacket. Minimal effort, maximum impact.
Whether you're looking for classic heeled black boots for nights out, riding boots for everyday errands, or a buckled biker pair to add some edge to your outfits, I've found the best knee-high boots to invest in now.
Sleek, sophisticated and seriously wearable, these Phase Eight boots nails the balance between polish and edge. Made from 100% leather with a pointed toe and a kitten heel for that elongating effect, they slip on easily and elevate everything from jeans to midi skirts.
Sleek, sock-styles were seen on the autumn/winter runways at Toteme, Nina Ricci, and Jil Sander, and these Boden boots are the perfect way to wear the trend. Chocolate brown is still big this season and will go with everything in your wardrobe.
Made from smooth real leather, these & Other Stories boots feature a rounded toe and a low block heel - the ultimate no-fuss staple. Effortlessly cool, they have a wide silhouette inspired by biker boots.
Made from luxe leather with a glossy finish, Reformation's popular Nancy boot rises to the knee with a clean, slim silhouette. The small heel gives a subtle lift and they pair perfectly with skirts or fitted trousers if you're leaning into the equestrian aesthetic.
Loved by the like of Zara Tindall and the Princess of Wales - who has worn their boots for over 20 years - Fairfax & Favor come royally-approved. The bestselling Regina boots feature an intricate scalloped fan and the brand's signature tassel.
Known for their iconic leather pieces, you'll keep your AllSaints' boots forever. The Maddie pair come in a knee-high silhouette and feature the buckle detail I'm seeing everywhere right now. They look amazing with skirts in mini and midi lengths.
These knee-high boots from Pull&Bear will bring a bold, utilitarian edge to your wardrobe. The wide shaft and buckle detailing add a touch of biker chic, while the square toe and flat sole keep them grounded and versatile.
