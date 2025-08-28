The new Autograph collection for M&S just dropped – one shopping editor reveals her predictions of what’s going to sell out

This isn’t just any launch. This season marks 25 years of Autograph, the premium arm of M&S that’s become synonymous with elevated essentials and grown-up glamour. Since 2000, Autograph has been quietly building a reputation for luxurious textures and timeless silhouettes – and this anniversary drop? It’s their most confident collection yet. Think catwalk-level drama, buttery leathers, swoon-worthy tailoring, and more faux fur fabulousness than you can shake a snake-print two-piece at.

Let’s start with the obvious, shall we? This collection looks expensive. Shot with a cinematic flair and styled with an editorial edge, the campaign reads more Runway magazine spread than high street drop. The clothes do the talking, and what they’re saying is: “I’m polished, powerful and possibly Parisian.” Yes please.

© Autograph This could be a designer catwalk shot, no?

So, what’s all the fuss about?

The womenswear edit is full of transitional pieces you’ll want to live in. Whether you’re striding into the office, grabbing a coffee in town, or glamming up for a rooftop dinner. And while there are jackets and coats-a-plenty, there are some pieces you can wear straight away.

For example, I tracked down this new Autograph set in store and while it's part of the new collection, I love that it's perfect for wearing right now with your summer jewellery while it's still warm.

© Leanne Bayley I tracked down one of the more transitional pieces in store from the Autograph Autumn/Winter 25 collection

Here’s what I predict is going to fly off the shelves (both physical and digital – get your tabs ready) for Autumn.

Autograph AW25 Collection - My Top Picks

© Autograph 1. The Oversized Faux Fur Coat This one is straight out of an off-duty supermodel's wardrobe. It’s plush, it’s oversized, and it comes in rich, neutral hues that work with literally everything. If you’ve ever dreamed of giving 'old money glamour', this is your moment. Coat, £179, Autograph

© Autograph 2. Silk Organza Shirt in Cornflower Blue Now, I love a classic button-up, but this sheer organza moment in the prettiest shade of cornflower? Utterly dreamy. Wear it over a simple cami or layer under a knit vest – it’s giving texture, colour, and instant elevation. Organza Shirt, £95, Autograph

© Autograph 3. The Snake-Print Co-ord OK, hear me out – this is going to be the party look of the season. A matching set in full snake print? Chic. Statement-making. Surprisingly versatile. Pair with chunky boots for the day or a sleek heel for after dark. Trust me, this is one to snap up fast when it officially drops. Snake Print Jacket, £299, Autograph Snake Print Trousers, £250, Autograph

© Autograph 4. Pleated Mini Skirts + Leather Boots Combo There’s something deliciously rebellious about pairing a feminine pleated mini with tough leather lace-up boots – and Autograph nails the balance perfectly. Wool Blend Pleated Mini Skirt, £65, Autograph

© Autograph 5. The Leather Harrington Jacket Everyone needs a luxurious leather jacket in their wardrobe, and this is a winner. Soft, premium leather that feels like it should come with a three-digit price tag (spoiler: it doesn’t). A true hero piece that you’ll throw over everything from floral midis to wide-leg jeans. Leather Relaxed Harrington Jacket, £250, Autograph

© Autograph 6. The Perfect Suede Tote Who doesn't want a suede tote bag this fall? I know I certainly do, and this one ticks so many boxes. Suede Tote Bag, £130, Autograph

What’s so clever about this collection is that it doesn’t just look stunning, it’s actually wearable. Autograph understands the modern woman wants wardrobe mileage. So yes, you’ll find statement tailoring and standout silhouettes, but they’ve all been designed to flex from day to night, weekday to weekend.

Tailored suiting – a recurring theme – feels strong and empowering, but never too corporate. You’ll find sharp shoulders and cinched waists balanced by fluid trousers and luxe fabrics. It’s office-ready and cocktail bar-appropriate. Big win.

© Autograph The tailoring skills are unmatched

I also love how much denim is in this collection, and I've definitely got my eye on this denim co-ord.

© Autograph You can't beat a denim co-ord in my opinion

Celebrating 25 years of iconic design

In the words of Maddy Evans, M&S’s Womenswear Director: "This season marks a confident evolution of the brand’s signature style… Every detail has been considered, creating a versatile capsule that feels stylish and premium – designed to stand the test of time."

And that’s what sets Autograph apart – this is fashion you’ll love now and next year (and probably the year after that too).

Final Verdict

This is Autograph’s strongest collection yet – a beautiful balance of trend and timelessness. If you’ve ever wondered whether M&S can truly do fashion-forward, this is your proof. Whether you’re all about textures, tailoring, or tonal layering, you’ll find a piece (or three) that fits seamlessly into your autumn wardrobe.

© Autograph It's all about the sexy accessory for the upcoming season

So, fashionistas, mark your calendars: the Autograph AW25 collection officially lands in selected stores and online from Thursday 28 August. My advice? Move fast – because once the street style set clock those snake prints and faux furs, it’s game over.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I have a pleated skirt and leather bomber to add to my basket...