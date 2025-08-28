The new Autograph collection for M&S just dropped – one shopping editor reveals her predictions of what’s going to sell out

This isn’t just any launch. This season marks 25 years of Autograph, the premium arm of M&S that’s become synonymous with elevated essentials and grown-up glamour. Since 2000, Autograph has been quietly building a reputation for luxurious textures and timeless silhouettes – and this anniversary drop? It’s their most confident collection yet. Think catwalk-level drama, buttery leathers, swoon-worthy tailoring, and more faux fur fabulousness than you can shake a snake-print two-piece at.
Let’s start with the obvious, shall we? This collection looks expensive. Shot with a cinematic flair and styled with an editorial edge, the campaign reads more Runway magazine spread than high street drop. The clothes do the talking, and what they’re saying is: “I’m polished, powerful and possibly Parisian.” Yes please.
So, what’s all the fuss about?
The womenswear edit is full of transitional pieces you’ll want to live in. Whether you’re striding into the office, grabbing a coffee in town, or glamming up for a rooftop dinner. And while there are jackets and coats-a-plenty, there are some pieces you can wear straight away.
For example, I tracked down this new Autograph set in store and while it's part of the new collection, I love that it's perfect for wearing right now with your summer jewellery while it's still warm.
Here’s what I predict is going to fly off the shelves (both physical and digital – get your tabs ready) for Autumn.
Autograph AW25 Collection - My Top Picks
What’s so clever about this collection is that it doesn’t just look stunning, it’s actually wearable. Autograph understands the modern woman wants wardrobe mileage. So yes, you’ll find statement tailoring and standout silhouettes, but they’ve all been designed to flex from day to night, weekday to weekend.
Tailored suiting – a recurring theme – feels strong and empowering, but never too corporate. You’ll find sharp shoulders and cinched waists balanced by fluid trousers and luxe fabrics. It’s office-ready and cocktail bar-appropriate. Big win.
I also love how much denim is in this collection, and I've definitely got my eye on this denim co-ord.
Celebrating 25 years of iconic design
In the words of Maddy Evans, M&S’s Womenswear Director: "This season marks a confident evolution of the brand’s signature style… Every detail has been considered, creating a versatile capsule that feels stylish and premium – designed to stand the test of time."
And that’s what sets Autograph apart – this is fashion you’ll love now and next year (and probably the year after that too).
Final Verdict
This is Autograph’s strongest collection yet – a beautiful balance of trend and timelessness. If you’ve ever wondered whether M&S can truly do fashion-forward, this is your proof. Whether you’re all about textures, tailoring, or tonal layering, you’ll find a piece (or three) that fits seamlessly into your autumn wardrobe.
So, fashionistas, mark your calendars: the Autograph AW25 collection officially lands in selected stores and online from Thursday 28 August. My advice? Move fast – because once the street style set clock those snake prints and faux furs, it’s game over.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I have a pleated skirt and leather bomber to add to my basket...