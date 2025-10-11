Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer praise Princess Diana's 'timeless' style as they scoop fashion award

We adore seeing the chic and elegant looks that fashionista sisters Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer put together, and when they stepped out in Madrid for HOLA!'s 4th annual Talento Fashion Awards we were floored by their glitzy gowns. Good job they were dressed to impress as they scooped a special award on the night, the Fashion Talent and Influence Award. Keep reading to discover what they said about their late aunt, Princess Diana, and how she has inspired their flair for fashion…

Glamorous gowns

The twin daughters of Earl Charles Spencer have carved fashion careers, and they pulled out all the stops with their shimmering looks on the blue carpet at Wednesday's event.

Lady Eliza was a silver siren in a ball gown design with hand-sewn crystals . The Ermanno Scervino dress, with its elegant thin straps and a straight neckline, is part of the Italian brand's Fall/Winter 2025-26 collection. We love the nod to florals without being too cutesy, and the sheer element keeps it chic.

© Getty Images Lady Eliza Spencer at the 4th "Talento" fashion awards by Hola at the Italian Consulate

Lady Amelia was by her side, and dazzled in the same designer, sporting a show-stopping dress with Intimissimi bodysuit layered with the sheer dress adorned with a cascade of black crystals. Such a striking creation!

© WireImage Lady Amelia Spencer attending the 4th "Talento" Fashion Awards By Hola at Italian Consulate

Both Ameila and Eliza wore their blonde locks pulled back into buns, to let their dresses steal the show. Coordinating their style even further, the siblings chose Aspinal London handbags, Tiffany & Co. jewellery and Aquazzura heels. We love the less is more approach to accessories the pair went for.

© WireImage Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer looking so glam

Diana, a style icon

Speaking to HOLA! Fashion in September, Amelia and Eliza both heralded their late aunt, Princess Diana's fashion sense. Amelia said: "I admire my aunt, Diana, Princess of Wales, for her elegance and the way she used fashion as a form of self-expression." Something Lady Eliza agrees with: "Her style was timeless, and she carried herself with confidence."

Diana loved playing around with fashion looks

The sisters are rarely pictured without each other, choosing to be side by side for work and family life, and they love it. Amelia branded it a "dream come true" to get to work alongside her sister. "With her help, and with our agency, Storm Model Management, we enjoy every day of sharing this journey together . We understand each other without words; we know what each other is feeling. I can't imagine doing this without her," she said.

Despite being so close, their fashion tastes do vary, they have revealed. "I tend toward very classic and timeless pieces, things I know I'll wear for years. Amelia likes to combine more unexpected pieces with bolder touches. But our wardrobes overlap more than we'd like to admit," Eliza said.