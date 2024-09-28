Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer dazzles with twin Lady Eliza in silkiest look to date
Subscribe
Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer dazzles with twin Lady Eliza in silkiest look to date
Amelia Spencer and Eliza Spencer in black outfits - amelia with white trousers© Getty

Lady Amelia Spencer dazzles with twin sister Lady Eliza in silkiest blouse

Earl Charles Spencer's daughters shone at the Nina Ricci show  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Lady Amelia Spencer and her twin sister Lady Eliza epitomised chic on Friday when they stepped out for the Nina Ricci Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Model Amelia, 32, looked stunning in the silkiest black shirt with a pussy bow neckline and long sleeves that covered her hands.

Amelia Spencer and Eliza Spencer pose in garden© Getty
Amelia and Eliza Spencer attended the Nina Ricci Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

Earl Charles Spencer's daughter styled the timeless garment with wide-leg white trousers and black satin stilettos. She accessorised the look with a black handbag and omitted jewellery.

The Spencers posed with Nicola Roberts, Coco Rocha and Amy Jackson© Getty
The Spencers posed with Nicola Roberts, Coco Rocha and Amy Jackson

Meanwhile, her sister, also 32, matched her stylish energy in a black mini dress with statement buttons and a sharp collar.

Amelia Spencer and Eliza Spencer in black outfits - amelia with white trousers© Getty
Amelia Spencer and Eliza Spencer attend the Nina Ricci Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Her look was accessorised with gold diamanté-adorned heels and rose gold drop earrings.

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer pose in dark room© Getty
Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer wore slicked hairstyles

Both Spencer sisters wore slicked updos with side parts for a clean-girl aesthetic and shimmery golden eyeshadow looks.

The Spencer twins at Fashion Week

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer attend the Elisabetta Franchi fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 on September 20, 2024 in Milan, Italy. © Getty
Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer attended the Elisabetta Franchi fashion show

Victoria Aitken's daughters have pulled out all the stops during Milan, London, and Paris Fashion Weeks this season. 

Earlier this week, they headed to the Elisabetta Franchi show in Italy in show-stopping burgundy gowns. 

Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick, Lady Amelia Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer attend the Elisabetta Franchi fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 on September 20, 2024 in Milan, Italy.© Getty
Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick joined Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza in Milan

While Lady Amelia opted for an asymmetrical number with a caped shoulder and leg-split, her sister chose a structured piece with a sheer cut-out on the stomach as they posed alongside Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick and his new wife Amy Jackson.

Lady Amelia was joined by Lady Eliza and Tamara Kalinic© Daniele Venturelli
Lady Amelia Spencer wowed in leather

The Versace show in Milan called for a totally unexpected leather moment from Amelia. Prince William's cousin was a vixen in the corseted midi dress and pointed-toe kitten heels.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: 5 Times Royals Recycled Their Outfits
Amelia and Eliza Spencer also made a glamorous appearance © Dave Benett
Amelia and Eliza Spencer made a glamorous appearance at Tod's

It is not the first time Prince Harry's cousin has worn leather this season. She wowed at a cocktail party at Tod's Old Bond Street flagship boutique in a black oversized leather blazer and statement embroidered loafers.

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer posing in glamorous outfits. One wears a black dress with lace accents, and the other wears a sleek black jacket and stockings, holding a sparkling handbag.© Dave Benett
Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza wore all black in London

DISCOVER: Lady Amelia Spencer is a vision in sheer bridal mini dress alongside husband Greg Mallett 

It is clear the nieces of the late Princess of Wales are partial to an all-black ensemble. At the Perfect Magazine x Grey Goose Altius London Fashion Week party, the models matched in slinky numbers with Eliza opting for lace-adorned velvet.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More