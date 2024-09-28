Lady Amelia Spencer dazzles with twin sister Lady Eliza in silkiest blouse

Lady Amelia Spencer and her twin sister Lady Eliza epitomised chic on Friday when they stepped out for the Nina Ricci Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Model Amelia, 32, looked stunning in the silkiest black shirt with a pussy bow neckline and long sleeves that covered her hands.

© Getty Amelia and Eliza Spencer attended the Nina Ricci Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show Earl Charles Spencer's daughter styled the timeless garment with wide-leg white trousers and black satin stilettos. She accessorised the look with a black handbag and omitted jewellery.

© Getty The Spencers posed with Nicola Roberts, Coco Rocha and Amy Jackson Meanwhile, her sister, also 32, matched her stylish energy in a black mini dress with statement buttons and a sharp collar.

© Getty Amelia Spencer and Eliza Spencer attend the Nina Ricci Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week Her look was accessorised with gold diamanté-adorned heels and rose gold drop earrings.

© Getty Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer wore slicked hairstyles Both Spencer sisters wore slicked updos with side parts for a clean-girl aesthetic and shimmery golden eyeshadow looks.

The Spencer twins at Fashion Week © Getty Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer attended the Elisabetta Franchi fashion show Victoria Aitken's daughters have pulled out all the stops during Milan, London, and Paris Fashion Weeks this season. Earlier this week, they headed to the Elisabetta Franchi show in Italy in show-stopping burgundy gowns.

© Getty Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick joined Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza in Milan While Lady Amelia opted for an asymmetrical number with a caped shoulder and leg-split, her sister chose a structured piece with a sheer cut-out on the stomach as they posed alongside Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick and his new wife Amy Jackson.

© Daniele Venturelli Lady Amelia Spencer wowed in leather The Versace show in Milan called for a totally unexpected leather moment from Amelia. Prince William's cousin was a vixen in the corseted midi dress and pointed-toe kitten heels.

© Dave Benett Amelia and Eliza Spencer made a glamorous appearance at Tod's It is not the first time Prince Harry's cousin has worn leather this season. She wowed at a cocktail party at Tod's Old Bond Street flagship boutique in a black oversized leather blazer and statement embroidered loafers.

© Dave Benett Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza wore all black in London DISCOVER: Lady Amelia Spencer is a vision in sheer bridal mini dress alongside husband Greg Mallett It is clear the nieces of the late Princess of Wales are partial to an all-black ensemble. At the Perfect Magazine x Grey Goose Altius London Fashion Week party, the models matched in slinky numbers with Eliza opting for lace-adorned velvet.