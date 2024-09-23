Lady Eliza and Amelia Spencer astonish onlookers in risqué burgundy dresses

Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer looked stunning at the weekend as they headed to the Elisabetta Franchi Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show. The blonde twins, who are the late Diana, Princess of Wales' nieces, looked incredible in stylish dresses in a statement, burgundy tone; the trending colour of the upcoming autumnal season.

The pair were totally in sync with their getups - Eliza wore a spelling binding, floor length dress by the designer, which had fierce, 80-s style shoulder pads and a cut out, lace section at the waist.

© Getty Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer attend the Elisabetta Franchi fashion show

Amelia also wore a maxi style maroon number, but her number was delicately pleated and came complete with an asymmetrical, billowing cape.

The blonde beauties wore their hair slicked back and immaculate makeup highlighted their beautiful faces. They also wore matching gold strappy sandals and oversized black clutch bags.

The pair, who are identical twins, appeared on the front row of the show, which was held in Milan, and they sat alongside actor Ed Westwick and his new wife, Amy Jackson.

© Getty Amelia and Eliza sat next to Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick on the FROW

It was a special event for the high-end brand, as they honoured ten years of fashion shows.

Not always identical

The 32-year-old fashionistas normally wear outfits that are totally coordinated. However earlier this month, the daughters of Earl Spencer actually had a mismatched moment at the Paul Costello show.

© PA Images Lady Amelia Spencerand Lady Eliza Spencer attend the Paul Costelloe show

Stepping out at London Fashion Week, the stylish pair looked lovely at the designer's "Le Ciel Est Bleu," presentation, which celebrated 40 years of the designer's presence at LFW. Eliza went for a suited and booted vibe, rocking an uber feminine white structured jacket, which she teamed with a mini skirt that featured applique flowers at the hem. The model added shiny silver kitten heels.

Amelia decided to sport heritage chic, wearing a tweed jacket, which came complete with a bombastic peplum blazer. She, too, added a mini skirt, but opted for opaque tights and boots, giving the whole look a dashinging, outdoor feel.