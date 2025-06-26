Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer are shimmering mermaids in matching figure-hugging dresses

The Spencer twins, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza, are both style icons in their own right, dressing incredibly for every occasion, whether it calls for a magnificent gown or something a little more casual.

Another staple of the sisters' fashion sense is their beautiful coordinated outfits, which they always bring out for a big event, and on Wednesday, they wore some of their most dazzling matching looks to date.

Attending the Tiffany & Co Blue Book High Jewellery collections at the Harrods Helideck on Wednesday, the younger sisters of Lady Kitty Spencer both wore figure-hugging maxi dresses, embellished with shimmering adornments.

Scroll down to take a look at the photos of the Spencer twins from the night…

© Sam Simpson/Dave Benett/Getty Im Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza showed up in the most amazing maxi dresses, both of which were so strikingly shimmering that the pair could have been mermaids. Lady Eliza's pale blue dress was adorned with shining embellishments, which almost resembled army dog tags and came in an array of colours. It also featured a chic belt-like design along her waist that accentuated her figure.

© Sam Simpson/Dave Benett/Getty Im Meanwhile, Lady Amelia went for a darker dress with a sequinned design that became increasingly sparse towards the hem. With both gold and silver sequins on the piece, the 32-year-old looked truly resplendent. Both dresses had a silhouette-skimming silhouette that accentuated the twins' statuesque figures, and they looked absolutely breathtaking. The pair were pictured alongside Alexandra Frota, the managing director of Tiffany & Co in the UK, on the night.

© Sam Simpson/Dave Benett/Getty Im Accessory-wise, both sisters opted for the most beautiful pieces, fit for an event with Tiffany & Co. Lady Eliza Spencer wore a beautiful choker adorned with emeralds across it, and a pair of emerald drop earrings that featured a smaller version of the choker's pattern to match it. On the other hand, Lady Amelia's choker featured a chunkier design that sat slightly higher on her neck, with gorgeous pearls woven into the design.

© FilmMagic The twin daughters of Charles Spencer were similarly co-ordinated but in different dresses recently, when they appeared on the red carpet for La Venue de L'avenir at Cannes Film Festival. In black and white dresses with almost identical silhouettes, the pair stunned in their magnificent gowns, which left a long seraphic trail behind them as they walked the carpet.