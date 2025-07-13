Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Diana’s nieces Lady Eliza and Amelia Spencer's heatwave-busting Wimbledon hack
Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer in white outfits and hats© Getty

Princess Diana's nieces' heatwave-busting Wimbledon fashion hack

Lady Eliza and Amelia Spencer always rock a great Wimbledon look

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer are a constant reminder that style runs in the family. The nieces of the late Princess Diana, the stylish duo, both 33, always look fabulous in the summer, in spite of the difficulties high temperatures pose.

In a new interview with InStyle, the models have revealed their heatwave-busting fashion hack for dressing for a day at Wimbledon, a staple of the British summer calendar.

"Go for smart tailoring in light tones, as it is ideal for the British summer—chic, refined, and weather-appropriate. Choose breathable fabrics like linen or lightweight cotton, perfect for shifting temperatures," the duo told the American magazine.

"Accessorize with practical elegance, such as classic sunglasses and structured handbags (e.g., Aspinal), striking the right balance between polished and purposeful. 

"Layer for unpredictable weather, as we all know that UK summer weather can be changeable. Having a smart blazer or trench at the ready keeps you stylishly prepared if the sun vanishes."

Amelia and Eliza added: "Embrace a look that’s elegant yet effortless; neutral pastels, breathable fabrics, practical accessories, and polished grooming will help you blend timeless style with Wimbledon sophistication."

Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer in matching vintage-style navy and white dresses with belts and hats at Royal Ascot.© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Asc
Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer always look summer event ready

On day two of Wimbledon 2025, the Spencer twins joined HELLO! in the Emirates suite for the Power Duo Luncheon, both putting their own spin on Wimbledon whites in leg-lengthening looks.

The Spencer sisters' summer style

The fashionistas have nailed summer dressing this year so far. In June, they attended Tiffany & Co. celebration of the  Blue Book High Jewelry collections at the Harrods helideck in London.

Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer attend as Tiffany & Co. celebrates Blue Book High Jewelry collections at the Harrods helideck on June 25, 2025 in London, England.© Sam Simpson/Dave Benett/Getty Im
Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer attend as Tiffany & Co. celebrates Blue Book High Jewelry collections

Amelia rocked a black strapless Jenny Packham gown featuring gold ombre sequins that climbed up the skirt. She accessorised her look with Tiffany jewels and an Aspinal bag.

Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer attend as Tiffany & Co. celebrates Blue Book High Jewelry collections at the Harrods helideck on June 25, 2025 in London, England.© Sam Simpson/Dave Benett/Getty Im
The sisters looked like mermaids

Eliza was equally beautiful in a silver strappy gown that was so sparkly. 

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer in red dresses© Getty Images
Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer in red dresses

They looked equally put-together at the Serpentine summer party, donning coordinating red gowns. While Amelia's was strapless and styled with her long flowing locks down, Eliza opted for an asymmetrical neckline and her hair up.

