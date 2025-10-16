Priyanka Chopra wears two 'naked' dresses – just hours apart

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made a jaw-dropping outfit change during an appearance in London. Stepping out for Johnnie Walker Blue Label's celebration of Indian culture, the actress wore not one, but two dazzling gowns for the occasion. Priyanka first appeared in a sophisticated spin on the classic little black dress – a lace black floor-length gown that featured a satin bow on the bodice. Then, later in the evening, she stepped out wearing a stunning red beaded gown for the occasion.

The second gown, designed by Rahul Mishra Couture, was a saree-inspired, one-shoulder silhouette. According to the designer, the ruby red hue of the gown marks the spirit of India's festive season. The gown takes inspiration from Indian draping traditions, reinterpreted through a contemporary, couture lens. The closer you look, the more intricate details appear. From sculpted fabric to sinuous trails of thread, needle, rhinestones, the dress took over 2,700 hours and 14 skilled artisans to complete.

Priyanka's night out in London

Priyanka's fabulous two-dress fashion moment took place on Wednesday, when she appeared in London to celebrate Indian culture and Johnnie Walker Blue Label's collaboration with designer Rahul Mishra. Rahul and Priyanka sat down for an intimate panel, which was moderated by cultural writer and broadcaster Simran Randhawa. During the panel, Priyanka, Rahul and Simran chatted about representation as well as the responsibility they hold with their global platforms.

Celebrating Rahul's vision with Johnnie Walker Blue Label felt like a beautiful convergence of craft and culture and you could feel it in the room as a shared experience. Rahul's work has always gone beyond fashion; it's an expression of culture and emotion," Priyanka said. "Celebrating that here in London, surrounded by people who appreciate the beauty of creation, made the night very special."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Joh

Who is Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

The actress broke into the spotlight around 2000, when she was crowned the winner of the Miss World pageant. She then made her Bollywood film debut in 2003 and has since become one of India's highest-paid actresses. After a successful Bollywood career, she broke into the Hollywood market in 2015 as Alex Parrish in Quantico, which made her the first South Asian to headline an American network drama series.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Joh Priyanka Chopra has worn not one but two stunning dresses for an event in London

Priyanka is married to musician Nick Jonas, who previously revealed the outlandish way he captured the actresses attention when they first met. Recalling the interaction in a Vogue interview, he said: "I put my drink down, get on one knee, this is in front of a bunch of people, and I say, 'You're real. Where have you been all my life?' Like, loud." Months later, Nick reached out to Priyanka through direct messages, they exchanged phone numbers, and the rest is history.