Priyanka Chopra wows in ab-baring dress during Mumbai vacation – and Nick Jonas has the cheekiest reaction

Priyanka Chopra has stopped fans – and her husband Nick Jonas – in their tracks with her latest look.

The Quantico alum, 41, stepped out in Mumbai, India over the weekend as Bvlgari hosted a special Holi celebration with Indian business woman and internet personality Isha Ambani.

Then, after sharing photos from the special night, her husband had the best reaction to her breathtaking outfit.

Priyanka took to Instagram following Bvlgari's Holi bash, first sharing a close-up shot highlighting her mod-esque make-up and mind-blowing jewelry, most notably a diamond bedecked necklace with massive gems of different colors.

Her dress for the night was just as stunning: a blush gown with delicate pleats, its long skirt connected to the cropped, sweetheart neckline top with a draping train reminiscent of an Indian saree.

"Celebrating #ARomanHoli with the best people," Priyanka wrote in her caption, adding: "Thank you @_iiishmagish and @jc.babin for an incredibly elegant evening. @lucia_silvestri it is always so much fun together."

She concluded: "Congratulations to my @bulgari family for a great day & a beautiful evening. Will carry this in my heart always," next to a red heart emoji.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to rave about the photos, though first and foremost Nick, who cheekily wrote: "Dear god," next to a drooling emoji.

© Instagram The Indian actress looked stunning

Sofia Vergara also declared: "Wow," as others followed suit with: "You ATE and left no crumbs," and: "How she keeps getting more and more beautiful is the best thing to see," as well as: "You are unreal," plus another one of her followers added: "How is that you look amazing in EVERY COLOR?!?!"

Holi, a Hindu festival dubbed the Festival of Colors, Love, and Spring, is coming up on March 25th.

© Instagram Priyanka and Nick share daughter Malti, two

Priyanka – who is originally from Jamshedpur – and Nick have hosted the colorful celebration at their Los Angeles home in the past.

The couple tied the knot in December of 2018 with traditional Indian wedding celebrations that spanned several days. In January of 2018, they welcomed their first daughter, Malti Marie, through surrogacy.

