Priyanka Chopra is a mermaid in dazzling thigh-split gown amid Sophie Turner drama

All eyes have been on the Jonas family of late, owing mostly to Joe Jonas' very public on-off divorce from Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. However, it was Nick's side of the family who caught our eyes - namely the stunning Priyanka Chopra as she stepped out onto the red carpet looking like a goddess in this little green number.

The Citadel star, 41, attended the 17th Annual DKMS Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City last night wearing a stunning floor-length sequin turquoise gown making her look like a dreamy mermaid.

WATCH: Take a look around Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' stunning home

© Getty Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the 17th Annual DKMS Gala at Cipriani Wall Street

The gown featured a one-shoulder neckline with a large swooping cape which came down from her right side. The star's dress also featured a slit at the waist and a high thigh split making her look totally glamorous.

Since the dress made such a statement, Priyanka wisely opted for a subtle shoe but kept in with the mermaid aesthetic with silver strappy heels and also kept jewellery to a minimum with simple silver diamond drop earrings with a stunning green stone.

© Getty Priyanka went for an ultra-glam look

Priyanka has established herself as a fabulous source of beauty advice and her makeup look from last night is certainly one we'll be taking notes from.

© Getty Priyanka went for a matte makeup look with sparkling eyes

The star of the upcoming film Heads of State, opted for matte skin and a nude matte lip to complement the dazzling shine of the show-stopping dress but added a little touch of sparkle with a subtle gold shimmery eyeshadow.

© Getty Priyanka's dress featured a cape

The mother-of-one kept her hair in a sleek straight look swept neatly around her face and behind her ears but added a touch of glamour with the volume at the crown to finish the look.

The appearance comes shortly after Sophie Turner's divorce from Joe Jonas seeped into her relationship with ex-sister-in-law Priyanka. Sophie, 27, and Priyanka had been close but they have recently unfollowed each other. Prior to Joe and Sophie's split, Sophie and Priyanka had a strong bond as to two-thirds of the 'J sisters' with Kevin Jonas' wife, Danielle completing the trio.

© Getty Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas

Nick had previously gushed over the happy blended family. In 2019 he said to Entertainment Tonight: "It's a great feeling. I mean, it’s kind of a dream where, as close as we are as brothers, that our wives and fiancée are so connected as well.”

However, it seems their relationship has become fractured amid Joe and Sophie's divorce and public custody battle.

© Getty Priyanka Chopra attends Victoria's Secret celebrates The Tour '23 at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 06, 2023 in New York City.

However, at last night's event it did not appear as if the drama was getting Priyanka down as she stunned in the sequin number. This is not the first time the star has wowed in sparkles either.

She attended a Victoria's Secret event in New York alongside the likes of Lila Moss and Naomi Campbell in September wearing a stunning sequin sheer floor-length down with a metallic waistbelt and cut-out in the front for a gladiator princess look.

© Getty Priyanka Chopra looked flawless

Nick Jonas' superstar wife also turned heads as the pair stepped out together for a night at the Yankee stadium in NYC in a look with a rockstar appeal. The actress paired a pair of sleek black cigarette trousers with a grungy vinyl cropped jacket and added a feminine touch in the form of sequins - a clear wardrobe staple for the star.

© Instagram Priyanka alongside husband Nick

The sequin top featured a black and silver checkerboard print and of course, the look wouldn't have been complete without the diamonte-encrusted heels and metallic silver shoulder bag.

Fans of the star will know that although she dazzles in sequins on the regular, she has also been known to stun in a more toned-down look for more relaxed occasions with her singer husband and their adorable baby daughter, Malti Marie.

© Instagram Priyanka stuns in red swimsuit with husband Nick and daughter Malti

The pair enjoyed time away in July for Priyanka's 41st birthday where fans spotted glorious snaps of their family time at the beach on Nick's Instagram. He described the special moments throughout the month of July as "a movie" and shared a sweet snap of Priyanka looking gorgeous in a frilled red bikini alongside her husband and 20-month-old daughter.

© Getty Priyanka and Nick Jonas are very much in love

Priyanka looked similarly glowing in a sweet photo captured at the Women's Singles Finals last year wearing an asymmetrical floral dress with knee-high peep toe-boots alongside her husband who looked dapper in a brown dogtooth-print two-piece.

DISCOVER: Nick Jonas shares new romantic photo alongside wife Priyanka Chopra-Jonas in sweet tribute

Though the Jonas family has been in the spotlight recently for the ongoing drama between Nick's older brother Joe Jonas and soon-to-be ex-wife Sophie, Priyanka caught attention last night for all the right reasons. Who wouldn't want to look like a mermaid at a fabulous red carpet event?