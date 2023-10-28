Priyanka Chopra exudes old Hollywood glamour in slinky sparkly dress

We love sparkle and we love Priyanka Chopra. Put the two together and you have last night's dreamy look.

The Citadel actress, 41, attended the opening night of the Jio MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai looking like an old Hollywood star in one of the most sparkly dresses we have ever seen.

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra dazzled at the Jio MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai

Priyanka's dress was floor-length and featured a champagne-coloured underlay with delicate chiffon frills from head to toe in between layers of different gold sequins and sparkles.

© Getty Priyanka Chopra attended the Jio MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival 2023

The gown that stole the show had a halterneck design and featured the same frill and sparkle embellishments on the back to the waistline where it met an opaque cream skirt without the frilled texturing of the front.

The Love Again star didn't just opt for a glamorous dress. She also added a helping of drama to the outfit in the form of a billowing coat in a heavy cream material. Priyanka draped the piece delicately off her shoulders for a vintage aesthetic.

© Getty Priyanka attended the event in Mumbai last night

Given the glamour exuded by the dress, Priyanka went for relatively low-key accessories. The actress opted for a simple sparkly bangle and diamond drop earrings.

The White Tiger actress didn't play around when it came to hair and makeup. To accentuate the glamorous halterneck of her gown, the mother-of-one wore her shiny locks in a dramatic bun with a section of hair skimming her chin to frame her face.

© Getty Priyanka wore a dramatic cream coat

Her makeup was simply stunning and featured a dramatic cat-eye look created with dark eyeshadow in the outer corner of her eyes with lightness brought back in by a light shimmery shade on the inner corner.

So as not to overpower the sparkles on the dress, Priyanka wore her skin matte and added a deep nude shade on her lips, again with no gloss in sight. The perfect finishing touch was her metallic manicure.

© Getty Priyanka looked stunning in sparkles

Famous faces rushed to her Instagram to share their praise of her outfit. Singer-songwriter Kaki Singer commented: "So pretty," whilst Priyanka's husband, singer, Nick Jonas, 31, simply commented "damn" with accompanying flame emojis.

Priyanka has earned a top spot on our watchlist for fabulous fashion choices of late. Earlier this month the Matrix Resurrections star looked like an ethereal mermaid in a floor-length green sparkly dress with a dramatic cape and high thigh-split at the 17th Annual DKMS Gala in New York City.

© Getty Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the 17th Annual DKMS Gala at Cipriani Wall Street

The appearance came just days after Sophie Turner, star of Game of Thrones, unfollowed Priyanka on Instagram amid her on-off public divorce from Priyanka's brother-in-law, Joe Jonas, 34.

The actress also opted for sparkles when she wore a sheer black floor-length gown to the Victoria's Secret celebration of The Tour '23 which featured a cut-out in the front and head-to-toe sequins.

© Getty Priyanka Chopra attends Victoria's Secret celebrates The Tour '23 at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 06, 2023 in New York City.

Let's also not forget her off-duty style. Priyanka stunned while on holiday with her husband Nick and daughter Malti Marie. The actress wore a beautiful red swimsuit co-ord made up of high-waisted bottoms and a top with an oversized frill.

© Instagram Priyanka stuns in red swimsuit with husband Nick and daughter Malti

DISCOVER: Priyanka Chopra reflects on famous family's emotional marriage news: 'protect this beautiful love'

Priyanka has since spoken openly about her experience of motherhood, admitting she has found this new phase of life both "the greatest thing [she] has ever done" and "extremely scary".