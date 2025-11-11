Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger's exclusive tour inside Palm Beach mansion - with underground tunnel to the beach

1 14

Blended family

© Nick Mele Tommy and Dee in the sitting room, with the Picasso they bought for the space a year before moving in

Together, they have seven children: Tommy's four from his previous marriage, including daughter Ally, who starred in the MTV reality series Rich Girls, Dee’s sons Julian and Alex from her first marriage to the Italian tennis pro Gianni Ocleppo, and Tommy and Dee's son, Sebastian, now 16.

Their life has been lived out at homes that span Manhattan to Mustique, and Connecticut to Miami. Now, the Hilfigers are inviting people inside with their new book, Hilfiger Homes.

''Dee and I have imagined, built and lived in many homes over the years. Each one represents a meaningful chapter in our lives,'' Tommy says. ''We decided to chronicle seven of these homes in a visual autobiography and share it with people.''

© Nick Mele Former model Dee, has her own homeware line, Mrs H

The couple started decorating before they even tied the knot, designing a spectacular duplex at The Plaza Hotel on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. ''We had so much fun with that project,'' Dee says. It inspired them to take on more renovations.

After years of splitting their time between their various homes, the Hilfigers sold off a number of their properties and marked the move to Palm Beach as a new chapter in their lives, with a lengthy search leading to the purchase of Coral House in 2021.