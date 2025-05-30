Gen Z's Saturn return is here — as a Millenial, this is my take on it, and why everyone's talking about it

Saturn, the planet of responsibilities, structure, and life lessons, just officially entered Aries, the first sign of the Zodiac calendar. The last time Saturn was in Aries was from 1996 to 1998, meaning Gen- Z's big astrological rite of passage – their Saturn return – is underway.

For those new to the term, a Saturn return is the moment Saturn returns to the same sign and degree it occupied at your birth – usually around your late twenties. It's the cosmic equivalent of a "grow-up moment," often marked by career shifts, relationship changes, and a push to truly figure out who you are and what you want.

As someone who just navigated my own Saturn return, I can confirm it's no easy right. My return fell in my third house, which is all about communication, learning, and local community. During that time, I quit my job in fundraising to pursue a new career doing what I love – writing! Tons of my friends moved within walking distance of my apartment, and I found my voice. It was messy, but by the end, I felt stronger and more grounded.

So, Gen-Z, here's what to expect as you start your Saturn return, based on which house it will enter. Hint: Check your rising sign to find your house!

© @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner, a Leo, is going through her Saturn return

1st House – Aries

Your identity and personal growth take center stage. This is about showing up authentically and taking responsibility for who you're becoming. Expect lessons around self-confidence, boundaries, and your physical well-being.

2nd House – Pisces

With Saturn in your second house of finances and possessions, your return will be all about money and what truly matters in your life, in the ever-watery way of a Pisces.

3rd House – Aquarius

Dear Aquarians, your Saturn return will cover communication, your neighborhood, siblings in your life, and short trips. It may bring challenges that push you to express yourself more clearly and build stronger relationships with those around you.

© Getty Images The Great star, Elle Fanning, turned 27 this year

4th House – Capricorn

For you Capricorns, home, family, and emotional security come into focus. Saturn could prompt moves, renovations, or deeper work around your sense of belonging.

5th House – Sagittarius

Creativity, romance, and pleasure are in the spotlight. Saturn asks you to get serious about what brings you joy – whether it's a relationship, a creative project, or even parenting.

6th House – Scorpio

Daily routines, work habits, and health are key. Saturn wants you to build sustainable, supportive practices for your day-to-day life.

7th House – Libra

Partnerships and commitments come up for review – think marriages, breakups, new businesses. You'll find out which ones are built to last.

© Getty Images Virgo, Sydney Sweeney is in her Saturn return

8th House – Virgo

Shared resources, debts, and deep emotional bonds are on the table. Saturn challenges you to face what’s hidden, from financial entanglements to trust issues.

9th House – Leo

Leos are the stars of the Zodiac. During their Saturn return, you'll learn about their philosophical beliefs. Saturn might encourage you to refine your worldview, go back to school, or embark on a meaningful journey.

10th House – Cancer

Career, public life, and long-term goals get serious. Saturn's influence could bring new opportunities or a push to take your ambitions to the next level.

11th House – Gemini

Geminis are a naturally social sign, so their Saturn return will have a bit of friction. The eleventh house focuses on friendships, community, and social networks. There will be many lessons learned for the twins of the zodiac.

© Getty Images Chappell Roan is a very famous member of Gen-Z

12 House – Taurus

The final house of the zodiac is all about your subconscious, spirituality, and hidden patterns. Saturn here invites you to do deep inner work and find peace within yourself.

No matter where Saturn lands, this period is designed to help you grow. It might not be easy, but the lessons you learn now will shape the next three decades of your life.