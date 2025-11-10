Inside royally-loved Châteaude Pennautier that underwent 'sleeping beauty' transformation

Miren and Nicolas de Lorgeril's family have been making wine in Languedoc for 12 generations, their vintages finding favour with the royal residents of Versailles. So it’s perhaps fitting that the dynasty’s home, Châteaude Pennautier, evokes that iconic palace. The similarity is no coincidence. It was Nicolas's ancestor Bernard Reich de Pennautier, treasurer of the States of Languedoc, who built the château back in 1620, and just two years later – on 14 July 1622 – hosted Louis XIII when he visited southern France.

We can be sure that Bernard’s home made a good impression on the young King, because he left as a gift his personal four-poster bed and chairs. Soon afterwards, His Majesty commanded work to begin on a new wonder of the world, the Palace of Versailles. This magnificent project was later completed by his heir, the Sun King Louis XIV. Bernard’s own heir, Pierre-Louis, was so inspired by it that he decided to hire Le Vau, one of the architects of Versailles, to add two large wings to Pennautier and also hired the palace's landscapist, Le Nôtre, to create an elegant formal garden.

© PALOMA ROJAS MARCOS, ALBERT & FERNANDA NAVARRO PEDROSA FOR COUCHE STUDIO The expansive rooms are adorned with elaborate frescoes, gilded mouldings, antique furniture and portraits

History records how the celebrated playwright Molière staged comedies at the château, how its wines continued to flourish and how, in 1919, thanks to Paule de Pennautier's marriage, the De Lorgeril name was woven into its story. Fast-forward to today, when we join the current chatelaine, Miren, with Nicolas and their son Henri and daughter-in-law Marie Camille, to raise a toast to Pennautier's remarkable past and future.

1 6 Miren, tell us about the ambitious renovation you've carried out... © PALOMA ROJAS MARCOS, ALBERT & FERNANDA NAVARRO PEDROSA FOR COUCHE STUDIO Nicolas took over responsibility for the estate, which has been producing wine for 12 generations, at the age of 25 M: ''Between 2007 and 2009, Nicolas and I completely restored the château – all 3,000 square metres! It was a 'sleeping beauty' – a family home that needed to be brought back to life and updated to complement our work as winegrowers, which is all about sharing and exchange. So our aim was to preserve its soul as a private home while bringing it into the 21st century.''

2 6 With so many rooms to choose from, which is your favourite? © PALOMA ROJAS MARCOS, ALBERT & FERNANDA NAVARRO PEDROSA FOR COUCHE STUDIO Nicolas and son Henri favourite room, the Choiseul salon M: ''The Choiseul salon on the ground floor, because it’s grand but also knows how to be cosy. The portraits of the Duke of Choiseul’s family make great companions. And it opens onto the large terrace, so in summer it’s the ideal spot to enjoy a view of the park, some sun or some cool evening air, while in winter it's where we entertain or just read by the fire, sharing a bottle of one of our wines.'' © PALOMA ROJAS MARCOS, ALBERT & FERNANDA NAVARRO PEDROSA FOR COUCHE STUDIO Nicolas’s impressive book collection includes an original publication dating from 1759

'The chateau was a sleeping beauty – a family home that needed to be brought back to life and updated' Miren

3 6 You've been making wine for 12 generations. What can you tell us about that? © PALOMA ROJAS MARCOS, ALBERT & FERNANDA NAVARRO PEDROSA FOR COUCHE STUDIO Miren and Nicolas enjoy the red Cabardès wine produced on their estate M: ''The Château de Pennautier is our company’s historic home and centre of gravity. Since 1620, the vineyard here has been synonymous with the best Cabardèswines, which we know were served in royal circles during the 18th century. © PALOMA ROJAS MARCOS, ALBERT & FERNANDA NAVARRO PEDROSA FOR COUCHE STUDIO Between 2007 and 2009, Nicolas and Miren completely restored the château ''We also own five other family estates in the region, allowing us to showcase the full diversity of Languedoc's terroirs and grape varieties.'' You may also like ​Inside the De Foucaud family's exquisite Parisian château​

4 6 Pennautier has been dubbed the Versailles of Languedoc. When did you and Nicolas become the guardians of its legacy? © PALOMA ROJAS MARCOS, ALBERT & FERNANDA NAVARRO PEDROSA FOR COUCHE STUDIO King Louis XIII gave his four-poster bed and armchairs, ornately upholstered in wool and silk, to the owner after his visit in 1622. M: ''Thirty years ago. Nicolas always intended to take care of this house. His father, Alain deLorgeril, died when he was 12 and his mother, Françoise, carried on alone until Nicolas took over the estate at the age of 25. ''As for me, I was born in Versailles, which was perhaps a sign of things to come! Actually, I saw myself growing up to be an international diplomat... but wine has given me the opportunity to travel in a different way.''

5 6 Can you share your dreams for the future? © PALOMA ROJAS MARCOS, ALBERT & FERNANDA NAVARRO PEDROSA FOR COUCHE STUDIO Miren and Nicolas have a family chapel on the estate M: ''We want Pennautier to be a place of joy, hope and beauty, and for our children and grandchildren to be able to carry on this beautiful work for a long time to come. Happily, our son Henri and his wife Marie Camille are already very much involved in this adventure with us.''