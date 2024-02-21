Carrie Johnson shows off sky-high legs and golden tan in tiny shorts

We have two words for Carrie Johnson and they are; those legs!

The mother-of-three showed off her sunkissed pins in a pair of tiny polka dot shorts on Tuesday, in a sweet birthday tribute to one of her close friends.

Carrie looked fabulous in the shorts and vest combo!

"Always stylish," she penned alongside the image which was part of a series of photos and messages for her close pal.

Carrie was the ultimate beach babe in the throwback shot, donning a black string vest with her black and white bottom half.

Carrie showed off her fabulous physquie, first in a black jumpsuit

As for her hair, she wore her honey-hued tresses in two cascading plaits that flowed past her shoulders.

In true holiday-style it appeared Boris Johnson’s wife opted for minimal makeup, leaving her flawless golden tan to do all the talking.

The mother-of-three then slipped into a denim jumpsuit which looked gorgeous on her!

This isn’t the first time Carrie has showcased her impeccable fashion sense in recent weeks.

Last month, the former media rep shared a number of ultra-chic January sales finds and even modelled them in a couple of photos taken from her beautiful Oxfordshire home.

Both of Carrie's pieces were jumpsuits and looked absolutely fabulous in her. The first was an all-black number that featured capped sleeves and flared legs and was adorned with a silver zip from the top of the garment to Carrie's waist.

The second was an ultra-flattering blue denim all-in-one and unlike the previous jumpsuit, featured long sleeves and buttons from her waist upwards.

Carrie Johnson shares adorable new additions to family home

Both pieces hugged the doting mother in all the right places and certainly served as serious fashion inspiration!

"Always love a jumpsuit, particularly at the moment when breastfeeding. These two are both in the sale at Mango at the moment," she captioned the images.

Carrie shared a photo of a beautiful cherry blossom in their sprawling garden

The snaps also gave followers a glimpse into Carrie's stunning £3.8 million home, Brightwell Manor, which is situated in a quaint little village in Oxfordshire, Brightwell-cum-Sotwell.

The lavish property couldn't be more idyllic for Carrie and her husband, Boris Johnson to raise their three children, Wilfred, three, Romy, two, and baby Frank.

The stunning grade II-listed property features a sprawling country garden where Carrie's eldest two children are often seen playing together.

Other stunning details inside the property home boasts nine bedrooms, five bathrooms, six reception rooms, and multiple open fireplaces.