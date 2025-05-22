Lizzo stuns in new poolside video from her jaw-dropping backyard at LA home

Lizzo has had an eventful week, and on Wednesday she took a moment to enjoy the simple things in life in a new video posted on social media.

The singer took to Instagram to share poolside footage of herself playing the flute in the backyard of her $15 million LA mansion, looking happy and relaxed as she did so.

Lizzo looked stylish dressed in a black cropped top emblazoned with the caption "God's sexiest soldier," teamed with a matching black cap and jeans.

A glimpse of her modern home can be seen in the background too, complete with mesmerizing floor-to-ceiling windows.

The musician is heard playing her brown flute in the video, as she closes her eyes to enjoy the calming music.

In the background, we see a glimpse of her modern, black steel and wooden home, with mesmerizing floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase the beautiful greenery outside. The "Rumors" singer simply captioned the picture, "Have a good day."

The relaxing post got over 41,000 likes and many comments, with one even coming from Tina Knowles, who wrote, "Beautiful," alongside three heart emojis.

Lizzo's captivating ethereal music helped her followers take a moment to pause and breathe, and it turns out it had the same positive effect on the singer herself.

Prior to posting the meditative footage, Lizzo candidly shared that she'd had a crash out, and explained what she would be doing going forward.

The performer got candid about the emotional hurdle she recently faced and she helped validate not only her own feelings, but her fans' as well. She shared: "My crashouts about the world are valid and so are yours."

Lizzo explained that it's essential to let out all your emotions instead of suppressing them. The singer continued: "Today I was bawling in bed…I cancelled my workout…I was driving around sobbing because some days I just can't take it."

The musician explained that despite the fame and fortune she has, everyone goes through internal struggles. She added: "This [expletive] ain't easy for anybody."

Lizzo offered wise parting words for her followers, and spread the message of love and support for others dealing with similar obstacles.

The singer expressed: "I have grace for everyone who feels like they're going insane…for everyone who feels like nothing is good enough…for everyone who feels like they failed…I FEEL YOU. But I'm still here, and so are you."

Her uplifting message was felt across social media as her post garnered over 28,000 likes and many comments showing gratitude towards the singer.

One follower wrote: "Your honestly helps so many who are feeling the same way. Thank you." Another fan added: "I am too a certified crashout, love yall."

A third follower provided further advice and shared: "Your response to anything in life that affects you is valid. Take the time you need to process and to feel. Blessings of love and light, clarity and peace to you."